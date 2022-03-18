TREES CORPORATION ANNOUNCES APPOINTMENT OF ADDITIONAL INDEPENDENT DIRECTOR

TORONTO, March 18, 2022 /CNW/ - Trees Corporation TREE (the "Company" or "Trees"), a premier Canadian cannabis retailer, is pleased to announce that Lisa Dea has been appointed to the board of directors of Trees (the "Board") with immediate effect.

Jeffrey Holmgren, President and Chief Financial Officer of Trees, stated "We are thrilled to welcome Lisa to the Board as an independent director. Lisa's financial and operational background, coupled with her many years of executive experience serving Canadian public companies, will be an invaluable addition to Trees as we work towards the achievement of our growth plans."

Lisa Dea, CPA, CA has 25 years of experience in the finance, securities, and accounting fields. Ms. Dea has held the position as CFO at several TSX, TSXV, CSE and ASX listed companies where she was responsible for corporate strategy, all aspects of finance and legal, debt and capital market activities, managing banking relationships with US, Canadian and International banks, internal and external public reporting, financial controls, processes, and corporate governance. Ms. Dea has been instrumental in helping several companies grow from the development stage to large-scale commercial operations. Previous to her time in industry, Ms. Dea spent eleven years at Deloitte & Touche LLP, achieving the position of Senior Manager. Ms. Dea obtained her Chartered Professional Accountants designation in 1997 and holds a Bachelor of Commerce from the University of British Columbia.

About Trees

Trees is a cannabis company at the intersection of community, content, and commerce. Publicly traded, Trees offers a differentiated retail experience, combined with digital platforms that aim to educate and amplify, unlocking emerging consumer segments and need states that allows Trees to uniquely engage the 360 cannabis consumer. The Company has 11 Trees branded storefronts in Canada, including seven (7) stores owned and operated in Ontario and four (4) stores operated in British Columbia, subject to the closing of the acquisition of the shares or assets of 101 pursuant to the terms of the second amended and restated asset purchase agreement (the "101 Purchase Agreement") entered into between Trees and 101. The closing of the transactions contemplated by the 101 Purchase Agreement is subject to certain conditions precedent, including the receipt of certain licensing approvals and related regulatory consents.

