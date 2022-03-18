I-Mab to Report Full Year 2021 Financial Results and Provide Corporate Update on March 29, 2022

SHANGHAI and GAITHERSBURG, MD, March 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- I-Mab (the "Company") IMAB, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company committed to the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel biologics, today announced that the Company will report financial results for the full year ended December 31, 2021 before the market opens on Tuesday, March 29, 2022, and host a conference call to discuss the results and provide a corporate update at 8:00 a.m. EST.
I-Mab Conference Call Information
Investors and analysts are invited to join the conference call at 8:00 a.m. EST on March 29 via Zoom:
Link: https://i-mabbiopharma.zoom.us/j/91551271577?pwd=dzVRTENUdFlJVTFHNGV5eGExTTZydz09
Meeting ID: 915 5127 1577
Password: 953415
About I-Mab
I-Mab IMAB is an innovation-driven global biopharma company focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel and highly differentiated biologics for immuno-oncology and autoimmune diseases. The Company's mission is to bring transformational medicines to patients around the world through innovation. I-Mab's globally competitive pipeline of more than 20 clinical and preclinical-stage drug candidates is driven by its internal discovery and global partnerships for in-licensing, based on the Company's Fast-to-Proof-of-Concept and Fast-to-Market development strategies. The Company is progressing from a clinical-stage biotech company into a fully integrated global biopharmaceutical company with cutting-edge R&D capabilities, a world-class GMP manufacturing facility, and commercial capability. I-Mab has established its global footprint in Shanghai (headquarters), Beijing, Hangzhou, Guangzhou, Lishui and Hong Kong in China, and Maryland and San Diego in the United States. For more information, please visit http://ir.i-mabbiopharma.com and follow I-Mab on LinkedIn, Twitter , and WeChat.
I-Mab Contacts
John Long
Gigi Feng
Investor Inquiries
The Piacente Group, Inc.
Emilie Wu
E-mail: emilie@thepiacentegroup.com
Office line: +86 21 6039 8363
SOURCE I-Mab
