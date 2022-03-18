Meridian to Host Webinar on Housing with partners the Chicago Urban League and the Chicago Housing Authority

The free virtual event will offer community members information on affordable housing.
CHICAGO, March 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Meridian of Illinois, a leading provider of government-sponsored managed care services in Illinois, is partnering with the Chicago Urban League and the Chicago Housing Authority for a free webinar on affordable housing, rent, and homeownership.
Meridian, a managed care organization that partners with HealthChoice Illinois, is hosting the virtual event to provide the community with helpful information on renting, buying a home, preparing to move, and available options for anyone who might be behind on their rent or mortgage. Also, there will be a Q&A to answer attendees' questions during the live webinar.
"Housing is one of many social determinants of health that affect our overall quality of life. When families spend most of their income on where they live, this can leave them with less to spend on healthy food or healthcare, which can lead to increased stress and risk for disease," said Mayank K. Shah, M.D., Chief Medical Officer of Meridian of Illinois. "With the help of our partners, the webinar will provide information and much-needed resources to address some of the issues that impact the health and well-being of those in the communities we serve."
Meridian is hosting the webinar as part of an ongoing series called "Meridian Mondays" to provide helpful information from experts on various topics, free of charge. In February, they hosted an event on "What You Need to Know About Your Taxes in 2022," which shared best practices and education on filing an income tax return.
The event will take place on Zoom on Monday, March 21 from 6 to 7 p.m. To attend, community members can register at http://bit.ly/meridianmondayhousing.
For more information about Meridian, visit ILmeridian.com.
About Meridian of Illinois
Meridian of Illinois offers three managed care plans: the Meridian Medicaid Plan, the Meridian Medicare-Medicaid Plan, and the Meridian Managed Long Term Services & Supports Plan. We connect members to care and offer comprehensive services to support lifelong health and wellness. Learn more at ILMeridian.com.
About the Chicago Urban League
Established in 1916, the Chicago Urban League works to achieve equity for Black families and communities through social and economic empowerment. For more information, visit www.ChiUL.org.
About the Chicago Housing Authority (CHA)
The CHA's vision is to foster strong, vibrant communities throughout Chicago by increasing affordable housing choices for low-income families. The CHA is also the largest rental housing owner in the City of Chicago. It serves more than 133,000 people in 63,000 households across the city through our Public Housing, Housing Choice Voucher, and Project-Based Voucher programs. For more information, visit www.thecha.org.
SOURCE Meridian of Illinois
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.