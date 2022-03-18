WordWrite Celebrates 20 Years of Sharing Clients' Great Stories

PITTSBURG, March 18, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- WordWrite celebrated two decades in business this March — a major milestone achieved by a minority of marketing agencies. President and Chief Storyteller Paul Furiga founded WordWrite on the belief that every organization has at least one great story to share: its own.

"From the beginning, our clients' success has proved that the best stories move hearts and minds, inspire action and deliver measurable results," Furiga said. "Many marketing agencies become distracted by focusing on technology and tools. While those are important, the real focus should be on creating results for organizations by sharing their Capital S Story, the one that answers why someone should buy from them, work for them, invest in them or partner with them."

Before entering the agency world more than 24 years ago, Furiga spent two decades as a journalist, covering everything from murders to the White House. He wrote more than 10,000 stories and edited another 10,000, an immersion in storytelling beginnings, middles and endings. "I got to see people at the best times in their lives and at their worst," Furiga said. "It was a master class in the value of storytelling."

His journalism career and a stint at Ketchum Public Relations, the world's fifth-largest PR agency, led Furiga to found WordWrite and develop its trademarked StoryCrafting® process, which helps organizations uncover, develop and share their 'Capital S Story' — their most valuable marketing asset because it's the only one they uniquely own. Furiga outlined StoryCrafting in his first book, "Finding Your Capital S Story: Why your Story Drives your Brand."

"Statistics show that two-thirds of marketing agencies don't make it to 20 years, and this alone proves just how much there is to celebrate about WordWrite's growth and success in our field," said Jeremy Church, WordWrite partner and vice president. "While much of that success can be attributed to Paul's leadership, I believe it's our team that sets us apart. We assembled an incredible group of professionals who are unmatched in their fields. It's an honor to help lead such a dynamic team."

With headquarters in Pittsburgh, the WordWrite team operates across the country. As master storytellers, team members specialize in uncovering an organization's Capital S Story through StoryCrafting, developing the right plan to deliver results, and sharing that story through paid, earned, shared and owned content, including digital marketing, public relations, social media and thought leadership, such as blogs, white papers and web content.

"When I look back at the last 20 years of our growth and evolution to the outstanding team we have today, I can't help but feel a sense of pride," Furiga said. "I'm excited to see what the next two decades hold for WordWrite, our great team and our fantastic clients."

About WordWrite

WordWrite is an award-winning storytelling agency that delivers results by helping organizations uncover, develop and share their Capital S Story, the most important marketing tool organizations have, to reveal why someone should buy from them, work for them, invest in them or partner with them. For 20 years, WordWrite has advised healthcare, manufacturing and professional services businesses, including Fortune 100 companies, with services from digital marketing to public relations, social media and content creation. To learn more, visit http://www.wordwritepr.com.

