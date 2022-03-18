Haute Residence Welcomes Carlo Habet To Its Exclusive Real Estate Network

BELMOPAN, Belize, March 18, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Haute Residence is pleased to welcome Carlo Habet to the exclusive Haute Residence Network as its representative in the luxury real estate market in Belize.

Carlo Habet is the consummate businessman cum power broker with an unparalleled network, unmatched communication and negotiation acumen, deep national knowledge across sectors, and a long and respected reputation for getting things done. A film and commercial video director, Carlo's creative work has enhanced his ability to problem solve under tension and collaborate with others towards completing a project. Over the past dozen-plus years, 4Realty has been able to develop a niche market selling commercial and luxury investments and making 4Realty a full-service company that provides boutique quality care to its clients.

Carlo is a third-generation entrepreneur whose family has had a rich history in Belize's development. After acquiring his Bachelor's in Business Management with a sub-specialty in Integrated Marketing Communications, Carlo joined Brothers Habet, the family business, and a leading hardware wholesaler/retailer nationwide. Seeing the opportunity for synergy with Brothers Habet's own real estate developments, he decided to further his real estate education at Champions School of Real Estate in Plano, Texas.

He then founded 4Realty in 2009 after two years in the dual role of marketing and IT manager with Brothers Habet, maintaining his commitment to his family's company through thoughtful delegation. 4Realty immediately found a niche selling land to middle-income families, many of them first-time homeowners, but Carlo also found his own niche selling highly sought-after commercial properties in the city's commercial capital to local and international investors and businessmen.

Currently the President of the Belize National Association of Real Estate, he has been lobbying diligently for the establishment of regulatory legislation in the Belizean real estate industry. Over the years Carlo has served on various boards and dedicated his time to many causes, including the Belize Chamber of Commerce and Industry, The Youth Business Trust Belize, The Coastal Zone Management Authority & Institute and most recently the National Bank of Belize Ltd. and the National Institute of Culture and History. He is also partner at ARCH Consulting Group, an international development consulting firm serving Central America and the Caribbean region.

Visit Carlo Habet's Haute Residence profile: https://www.hauteresidence.com/member/carlo-habet/

Visit Carlo Habet's website: https://www.4realtybelize.com/

ABOUT HAUTE RESIDENCE

Designed as a partnership-driven luxury real estate portal, Haute Residence connects its affluent readers with top real estate professionals, while offering the latest in real estate news, showcasing the world's most extraordinary residences on the market and sharing expert advice from its knowledgeable and experienced real estate partners.

The invitation-only luxury real estate network, which partners with just one agent in every market, unites a distinguished collective of leading real estate agents and brokers and highlights the most extravagant properties in leading markets around the globe for affluent buyers, sellers, and real estate enthusiasts.

HauteResidence.com has grown to be the number one news source for million-dollar listings, high-end residential developments, celebrity real estate, and more.

Access all of this information and more by visiting http://www.hauteresidence.com

Media Contact

Mary Gibson, Haute Residence, 8635990020, mary@hauteliving.com

SOURCE Haute Residence