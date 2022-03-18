Agriculture Tire Market: 4.50% Y-O-Y Growth Rate in 2021 | Market Set for Consistent Growth with USD 2.2 Billion Market Size between 2020 to 2025

NEW YORK, March 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Agriculture Tire Market Share is expected to increase by USD 2.2 billion from 2020 to 2025 with an accelerated CAGR of 5%, according to the recent market study by Technavio.

Segmentation by End-user (In-Scope/Out-of-Scope)

In-Scope:

Replacement:

The agriculture tire market share growth by the replacement segment will be significant during the forecast period. The replacement segment of the global agriculture tire market has captured a significant market share in 2020. This is attributed to the rising demand for the replacement of tires by the farmers for the expansion of agricultural activities. The expansion of agriculture activities requires more use of agriculture machines, which further boosts the demand for replacements or maintenance of machine parts such as tires.

Out-of-Scope:

OEM

Moreover, the report also provides Value Chain Analysis which helps companies gain a competitive advantage in the market. The Value Chain of the Agriculture Tire Market includes the following core components:

Inputs

Inbound logistics

Operations

Outbound logistics

Marketing and sales

Aftermarket and service

Support activities

Innovation

Highlights-

Segmentation- The report extensively covers market segmentation by End-user (replacement and OEM) and Geography (APAC, North America , Europe , MEA, and South America )

The report extensively covers market segmentation by End-user (replacement and OEM) and Geography (APAC, , , MEA, and ) Key Companies- Apollo Tyres Ltd., Balkrishna Industries Ltd., Bridgestone Corp., Continental AG, Michelin Group, Nokian Tyres Plc, TBC Corp., Titan International Inc., Trelleborg AB, and Yokohama Rubber Co. Ltd. among others

Apollo Tyres Ltd., Balkrishna Industries Ltd., Bridgestone Corp., Continental AG, Michelin Group, Nokian Tyres Plc, TBC Corp., Titan International Inc., Trelleborg AB, and Yokohama Rubber Co. Ltd. among others Driver- Integration of modern technology with tires to boost the market growth

Integration of modern technology with tires to boost the market growth Challenge- Growing popularity of retreading tires to hamper the market growth

Vendor Insights-

The agriculture tire market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as focusing on developing innovative tires to compete in the market.

Apollo Tyres Ltd.- The company offers tires according to specific agricultural needs also it provides multipupose tires.

The company offers tires according to specific agricultural needs also it provides multipupose tires. Balkrishna Industries Ltd.- The company offers agricultural tires based on performance criteria and specific type of machinery.

The company offers agricultural tires based on performance criteria and specific type of machinery. Continental AG- The company offers wide range tires with VF technology which are robust, durable and all-rounders that remain drivable at low air pressure.

Learn More about Key Driver & Challenge of the Market-

Agriculture Tire Market Driver:

integration of modern technology with tires:

Companies in the agriculture tire market are increasing their R&D activities in interconnected products in order to make farming activities more versatile and efficient. For instance, in 2019, Trelleborg introduced its carbon-free tire in association with Massey Ferguson. The tire manufacturer has kitted out Massey Ferguson's MF Next Concept tractor with a special version of its Trelleborg TM1000 Progressive Traction. The TM1000 tires are mounted on advanced extra light rims integrated with a central tire inflation pressure system (CTIS) inside, which is co-developed with Dana Ltd. Moreover, intelligent hybrid tires are being introduced in the agriculture tire market. Manufacturers are rapidly investing in integrating pressure sensors in tires to help operators minimize soil compaction in agricultural fields and reduce wear on the road. Hybrid agriculture tires allow the operator to adjust the pressure efficiently according to the task.

Agriculture Tire Market Challenge:

Growing popularity of retreading tires:

The continuous decline in income of farmers is forcing them to find alternative ways to maintain their farming machinery and equipment. Therefore, in recent years, the trend and awareness of retreading tires has surged, which significantly restricts the growth of the global agriculture tire market. Tire retreading is the process of selecting and inspecting the tread tire. The process also includes the replacement of the worn part of the tread tire with a new tread by following a manufacturing process similar to that of a new tire. This process provides the advantage of lower costs over the purchase of a new tire. The remolding of these retread tires costs 30%-50% less than new tires, and the mileage provided by these tires is approximately the same as new ones. Hence, retreading of agriculture tires is becoming a favorable option for farmers.

Agriculture Tire Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 5% Market growth 2021-2025 $ 2.2 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 4.50 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, MEA, and South America Performing market contribution APAC at 69% Key consumer countries India, China, US, Germany, and Turkey Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Apollo Tyres Ltd., Balkrishna Industries Ltd., Bridgestone Corp., Continental AG, Michelin Group, Nokian Tyres Plc, TBC Corp., Titan International Inc., Trelleborg AB, and Yokohama Rubber Co. Ltd. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period, Customization preview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2020

Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Five Forces Analysis

Five forces summary

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by End-user

Market segments

Comparison by End-user

Replacement - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

OEM - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by End-user

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Overview

Vendor landscape

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Apollo Tyres Ltd.

Balkrishna Industries Ltd.

Bridgestone Corp.

Continental AG

Michelin Group

Nokian Tyres Plc

TBC Corp.

Titan International Inc.

Trelleborg AB

Yokohama Rubber Co. Ltd.

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

