Collagen Market Size Worth $7.20Bn, Globally, by 2028 at 8.3% CAGR - Exclusive Report by The Insight Partners

NEW YORK, March 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Insight Partners published latest research study on " Collagen Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Source (Bovine, Porcine, Marine, Plant-based/Vegan, and Others), Product Type (Gelatin, Hydrolyzed Collagen, and Native Collagen), and Application (Food & Beverages, Pharmaceuticals & Nutraceuticals, Personal Care, and Others)", the global collagen market was valued at $4.12 Bn in 2021 and is projected to reach $7.20 Bn by 2028. It is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.3% from 2021 to 2028.

Report Coverage Details Market Size Value in US$ 4,120.19 Million in 2021 Market Size Value by US$ 7,205.03 Million by 2028 Growth rate CAGR of 8.3% from 2021 to 2028 Forecast Period 2021-2028 Base Year 2021 No. of Pages 162 No. Tables 83 No. of Charts & Figures 82 Historical data available Yes Segments covered Source, Product Type, and Application Regional scope North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Latin America; MEA Country scope US, UK, Canada, Germany, France, Italy, Australia, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, Saudi Arabia, Brazil, Argentina Report coverage Revenue forecast, company ranking, competitive landscape, growth factors, and trends

Collagen Market: Competition Landscape and Key Developments

The leading players in the collagen market include Gelita AG; Gelnex; Lapi Gelatine S.p.A; Nippi Inc.; Nitta Gelatin, Inc.; RABJ Co., Ltd.; Vihn Hoan Corporation; Weishardt; Protein SA, and Ewald-Gelatine GmbH.These players are focusing on developing innovative products to meet the changing requirements of consumers.

Asia Pacific is projected to grow at the fastest CAGR in the global collagen market over the forecast period. The growth of the market across Asia Pacific is attributed to the factors such as growing demand for nutritional supplements coupled with increasing use in personal and sports nutrition products. Functional foods & beverages gained immense popularity among the health-conscious population, thereby positively impacting the growth of the collagen market in the region. Further, the growth of the beauty & wellness industry in Asia Pacific countries, especially in South Korea and Japan, is driving the demand for collagen across the region.

Advent of Vegan Collagen to Open Lucrative Opportunities for the Market Players:

The vegan population is growing at a rapid pace. Veganism trends largely influence people due to the growing affiliation for animals and increasing awareness regarding animal protection. Consumers are heavily focusing on clean and cruelty-free products. Therefore, to meet the rising vegan culture, manufacturers of collagen are developing vegan collagen. For instance, Geltor, Inc. recently developed plant-based collagen. Similarly, Evonik Industries Inc., also launched vegan-friendly collagen made with the fermentation process. Thus, the advent of vegan collagen and proliferation of veganism, especially across Europe and North America, is projected to open significant opportunities in the collagen market over the forecast period.

Collagen Market: Segmental Overview

Based on source, the collagen market is segmented into bovine, porcine, marine, plant-based/vegan, and others. The bovine segment held the largest market share in 2020, and the marine segment is projected to grow at the fastest CAGR over the forecast period. Bovine collagen comes primarily from cows. Skin, bones, tendons, and hides of bovines are the key raw materials for manufacturing bovine collagen. These raw materials are cleaned and treated with acid or alkali to facilitate the release of collagen. Further, they are boiled, and the liquid collagen is evaporated and dried into a powder. Bovine collagen is commonly used as a food additive and used to manufacture collagen supplements. It helps in improving skin texture, increases bone and muscle strength, and boosts hair growth.

Based on product type, the market is segmented into gelatin, hydrolyzed collagen, and native collagen. The hydrolyzed collagen segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR over the forecast period. Hydrolyzed collagen is often called collagen peptides. When collagen is hydrolyzed, small peptide chains are formed. This form of collagen is easy to employ in various products, including functional foods & beverages, nutraceuticals, and personal care products. Hydrolyzed collagen directly mixes with the bloodstream, thus, widely used in dietary supplements. The increasing demand for hydrolyzed collagen for multiple applications is driving the segment growth.

Based on application, the collagen market is segmented into food & beverages, pharmaceuticals & nutraceuticals, personal care, and others. The pharmaceuticals & nutraceuticals segment accounted for the largest share in the market. However, the personal care segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR over the forecast period.

Collagen is extensively used in a wide range of personal care products, including baby oil, anti-aging creams, lotions, color cosmetics, and hair care. The body produces less collagen as humans age. This gives rise to several skin issues such as wrinles and fine lines. Collagen is used as a primary ingredient in anti-aging creams due to its moisturizing and skin healing properties. Moreover, collagen is used in hair care products as it provides strength to the roots making them firm. The rising demand for collagen from personal care and cosmetics manufacturers is driving the growth of the application segment in the collagen market.

Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic on Collagen Market:

The COVID-19 pandemic led to unprecedented challenges across many sectors, such as the food & beverages, and nutraceuticals industries. Lockdowns, border restrictions, travel restrictions, manufacturing units' shutdown, and other safety protocols imposed by governments negatively impacted the operations of manufacturing companies. Due to the raw material shortage, many collagen manufacturers suffered from losses. There was a shortfall in the product supply due to supply chain disruptions and labor shortages. All these factors negatively impacted the collagen market. However, as the concerns related to health and fitness increased due to the outbreak, the demand for dietary supplements increased dramatically. This factor opened significant growth opportunities for the market players as collagen is widely incorporated in various protein and vitamin supplements. Further, the manufacturers are increasing their production due to ease in the restrictions imposed by the government, thereby boosting the collagen market growth.

