ISS Group Attending Annual QAD MWUG 2022 Conference

MORRISTOWN, N.J., March. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ISS Group, a premier IT Software Developer of Business Process and Internal Control solutions for QAD ERP, has announced their attendance as a Silver Sponsor of the Spring 2022 QAD MWUG Conference, March 20-22, 2022, at the Hilton Oakbrook Hills Resort, in Oak Brook, Illinois.

Andrew Weinstein, CEO of ISS Group has said, "The team at ISS Group has been attending and sponsoring bi-annual MWUG events for 20+ years. For this conference we're looking forward to our presentation on Monday, March 21 at 2-3pm CST , where we will showcase a client case study session: Simplifying the Management of QAD MRP Action Messages and Planned Orders."

If your company is using the QAD MRP functionality then your Buyers know all too well the challenge in managing the Action Messages and Planned Orders created by MRP.

Join us along with Lori Braun presenting for Modular Assembly Innovations to learn how your peers are using the ISS Group QAD MRP Action Center to simplify the management of the MRP Action Messages, significantly reducing the time/cost to create Purchase Orders from Planned Orders as well as streamlining the updating of Purchase Orders requiring expediting or revision."

A demonstration of the QAD MRP Action Center will also be provided.

ISS Group has also announced that in collaboration with the teams from Strategic, Phocas, Avalara, and DocLib, the group will be hosting a complimentary dinner, drinks, and bowling event at Pinstripes on Monday, March 21st at 6:00 PM. For details and to attend the event, reservations are available on the ISS Group website.

From Purchasing to Sales to Finance to Production, ISS Group's configurable Data-Driven Approval Routing and Workflow technology with out-of-the-box integration with 'all versions of QAD ERP, including Adaptive QAD ERP simplifies the way QAD users implement variable approval routings to improve QAD integrated Processes (Business Processes using QAD datapoints).

