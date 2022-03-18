SNC-Lavalin to provide professional services for revived Florida airport terminal expansion

MONTREAL, March 18, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ - SNC-Lavalin SNC, a fully integrated professional services and project management company with offices around the world, announces that construction has resumed on the Southwest Florida International Airport (RSW) Terminal Expansion Project. SNC-Lavalin was awarded a five-year master services contract in 2016 to provide professional services associated with the $331 million terminal expansion project for the Lee County Port Authority. Due to a delay, the contract has been extended to 2025 and the value for SNC-Lavalin is at just over $26 million for support that now includes both design and construction administration services.

"For more than fifty years SNC-Lavalin has provided world-class engineering, innovative solutions and standard-setting strategies that make air travel safer, easier and faster than ever before," said Ian L. Edwards, SNC-Lavalin President and CEO. "We look forward to providing the solutions and support to help modernize travel infrastructure and increase the aviation industry's global competitiveness."

Plans for the RSW Terminal Expansion Project include remodeling more than 164,000 square feet of space and adding 117,000 square feet to consolidate the Transportation Security Administration checkpoints into a 16-lane centralized configuration. The remodel will allow expansion to 18 lanes and includes new walkways to connect the terminal's three concourses, additional seating and other passenger amenities, additional concession space and a business lounge.

"RSW had record-breaking traffic through the end of 2021 and has exceeded pre-COVID passenger traffic levels. The Terminal Expansion Project is an important element in accommodating the significant increase in visitors to the region," said George Nash, CEO, Atkins North America. "Since 2016 we've been a part of this project and look forward to continuing to bring our services and expertise to RSW."

Our global expertise from projects like the Louis Armstrong New Orleans International Airport, Heathrow Airport and the Montréal Trudeau International Airport combined with our full range of architectural, design and engineering services enable us to deliver intelligent, cost-effective solutions around the world.

About SNC-Lavalin

Founded in 1911, SNC-Lavalin is a fully integrated professional services and project management company with offices around the world dedicated to engineering a better future for our planet and its people. We create sustainable solutions that connect people, technology and data to design, deliver and operate the most complex projects. We deploy global capabilities locally to our clients and deliver unique end-to-end services across the whole life cycle of an asset including consulting, advisory & environmental services, intelligent networks & cybersecurity, design & engineering, procurement, project & construction management, operations & maintenance, decommissioning and capital – and delivered to clients in key strategic sectors such as Engineering Services, Nuclear, Operations & Maintenance and Capital. News and information are available at snclavalin.com or follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter.

SOURCE SNC-Lavalin