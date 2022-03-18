Lice Treatment Market Size To Grow By USD 128.97 Mn | 32% Of The Growth To Originate From North America | Technavio

NEW YORK, March 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The lice treatment market size is expected to increase by USD 128.97 million from 2021 to 2026, registering a CAGR of 6.26%, according to the latest research report from Technavio.
Discover Pharmaceuticals industry potential and make informed business decisions based on qualitative and quantitative evidence highlighted in Technavio reports. Request a Free Sample Report!
The report on the lice treatment market provides a holistic update, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis.
The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the increasing prevalence of lice infestation.
Although the increasing prevalence of lice infestation, rising healthcare expenditure, easy availability of lice treatment products will offer immense growth opportunities, however high cost of healthcare, lack of awareness for lice treatment drugs and availability of counterfeit drugs will challenge the growth of the market participants. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.
This report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters
Lice Treatment Market 2022-2026 : Segmentation
Lice Treatment Market is segmented as below:
- Distribution Channel
- Hospitals And Clinics
- Online
- Retail Pharmacies
- Geography
- North America
- Europe
- Asia
- Rest Of World (ROW)
Learn more about the additional trends impacting the future of the market and the positive and negative consequences on the businesses., download a free sample: https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR72486
Vendor Insights:
The growing competition in the market is compelling vendors to adopt various growth strategies such as promotional activities and spending on advertisements to improve the visibility of their services. Some vendors are also adopting inorganic growth strategies such as M&As to remain competitive in the market.
Companies Mentioned
- Alliance Pharma Plc
- American Vanguard Corp.
- Arbor Pharmaceuticals LLC
- Elanco Animal Health Inc.
- Fleming Medical Ltd.
- Johnson and Johnson Inc.
- Logic Product Group LLC
- Marico Ltd.
- Merck and Co. Inc.
- Nix Pharma Pvt Ltd.
- PARAPRO LLC
- Perrigo Co. Plc
- Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc.
- SHIONOGI Co. Ltd.
- TecLabs Inc.
- Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.
- Thornton & Ross Ltd.
- Bayer AG
Lice Treatment Market 2022-2026 : Scope
Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our lice treatment market report covers the following areas:
- Lice Treatment Market size
- Lice Treatment Market trends
- Lice Treatment Market industry analysis
This study identifies growing population of children as one of the prime reasons driving the lice treatment market growth during the next few years.
Lice Treatment Market 2022-2026 : Key Highlights
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026
- Detailed information on factors that will assist lice treatment market growth during the next five years
- Estimation of the lice treatment market size and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the lice treatment market
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of lice treatment market vendors
Related Reports:
(WRITERS)
Subscribe to our "Lite Plan" billed annually at USD 3000 to join a community, who are eligible to view 3 reports monthly and download 3 reports annually.
Lice Treatment Market Scope
Report Coverage
Details
Page number
120
Base year
2021
Forecast period
2022-2026
Growth momentum & CAGR
Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.26%
Market growth 2022-2026
$ 128.97 million
Market structure
Fragmented
YoY growth (%)
5.7
Regional analysis
APAC
Performing market contribution
North America at 32%
Key consumer countries
US, UK, Germany, China, and Japan
Competitive landscape
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
Companies profiled
Alliance Pharma Plc, American Vanguard Corp., Arbor Pharmaceuticals LLC, Elanco Animal Health Inc., Fleming Medical Ltd., Johnson and Johnson Inc., Logic Product Group LLC, Marico Ltd., Merck and Co. Inc., Nix Pharma Pvt Ltd., PARAPRO LLC, Perrigo Co. Plc, Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc., SHIONOGI Co. Ltd., TecLabs Inc., Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Thornton & Ross Ltd., and Bayer AG
Market Dynamics
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period,
Customization purview
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Key Topics Covered:
1 Executive Summary
- 1.1 Market overview
- Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview
- Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview
- Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics
- Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography
- Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Distribution Channel
- Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth
- Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth
- Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning
2 Market Landscape
- 2.1 Market ecosystem
- Exhibit 09: Parent market
- Exhibit 10: Market Characteristics
3 Market Sizing
- 3.1 Market definition
- Exhibit 11: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition
- 3.2 Market segment analysis
- Exhibit 12: Market segments
- 3.3 Market size 2021
- 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026
- Exhibit 13: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 14: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 15: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 16: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
4 Five Forces Analysis
- 4.1 Five forces summary
- Exhibit 17: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2021 and 2026
- 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers
- Exhibit 18: Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026
- 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers
- Exhibit 19: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026
- 4.4 Threat of new entrants
- Exhibit 20: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026
- 4.5 Threat of substitutes
- Exhibit 21: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026
- 4.6 Threat of rivalry
- Exhibit 22: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026
- 4.7 Market condition
- Exhibit 23: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2021 and 2026
5 Market Segmentation by Distribution Channel
- 5.1 Market segments
- Exhibit 24: Chart on Distribution Channel - Market share 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 25: Data Table on Distribution Channel - Market share 2021-2026 (%)
- 5.2 Comparison by Distribution Channel
- Exhibit 26: Chart on Comparison by Distribution Channel
- Exhibit 27: Data Table on Comparison by Distribution Channel
- 5.3 Hospitals and clinics - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 28: Chart on Hospitals and clinics - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 29: Data Table on Hospitals and clinics - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 30: Chart on Hospitals and clinics - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 31: Data Table on Hospitals and clinics - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 5.4 Online - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 32: Chart on Online - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 33: Data Table on Online - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 34: Chart on Online - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 35: Data Table on Online - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 5.5 Retail pharmacies - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 36: Chart on Retail pharmacies - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 37: Data Table on Retail pharmacies - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 38: Chart on Retail pharmacies - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 39: Data Table on Retail pharmacies - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 5.6 Market opportunity by Distribution Channel
- Exhibit 40: Market opportunity by Distribution Channel ($ million)
6 Customer Landscape
- 6.1 Customer landscape overview
- Exhibit 41: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria
7 Geographic Landscape
- 7.1 Geographic segmentation
- Exhibit 42: Chart on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 43: Data Table on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.2 Geographic comparison
- Exhibit 44: Chart on Geographic comparison
- Exhibit 45: Data Table on Geographic comparison
- 7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 46: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 47: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 48: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 49: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 50: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 51: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 52: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 53: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.5 Asia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 54: Chart on Asia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 55: Data Table on Asia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 56: Chart on Asia - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 57: Data Table on Asia - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.6 Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 58: Chart on Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 59: Data Table on Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 60: Chart on Rest of World (ROW) - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 61: Data Table on Rest of World (ROW) - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.7 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 62: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 63: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 64: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 65: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.8 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 66: Chart on UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 67: Data Table on UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 68: Chart on UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 69: Data Table on UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.9 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 70: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 71: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 72: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 73: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.10 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 74: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 75: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 76: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 77: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.11 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 78: Chart on Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 79: Data Table on Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 80: Chart on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 81: Data Table on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.12 Market opportunity by geography
- Exhibit 82: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)
8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
- 8.1 Market drivers
- 8.2 Market challenges
- 8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges
- Exhibit 83: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2021 and 2026
- 8.4 Market trends
9 Vendor Landscape
- 9.1 Overview
- 9.2 Vendor landscape
- Exhibit 84: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation
- 9.3 Landscape disruption
- Exhibit 85: Overview on factors of disruption
- 9.4 Industry risks
- Exhibit 86: Impact of key risks on business
10 Vendor Analysis
- 10.1 Vendors covered
- Exhibit 87: Vendors covered
- 10.2 Market positioning of vendors
- Exhibit 88: Matrix on vendor position and classification
- 10.3 Alliance Pharma Plc
- Exhibit 89: Alliance Pharma Plc - Overview
- Exhibit 90: Alliance Pharma Plc - Business segments
- Exhibit 91: Alliance Pharma Plc - Key offerings
- Exhibit 92: Alliance Pharma Plc - Segment focus
- 10.4 Arbor Pharmaceuticals LLC
- Exhibit 93: Arbor Pharmaceuticals LLC - Overview
- Exhibit 94: Arbor Pharmaceuticals LLC - Product / Service
- Exhibit 95: Arbor Pharmaceuticals LLC - Key offerings
- 10.5 Bayer AG
- Exhibit 96: Bayer AG - Overview
- Exhibit 97: Bayer AG - Business segments
- Exhibit 98: Bayer AG - Key news
- Exhibit 99: Bayer AG - Key offerings
- Exhibit 100: Bayer AG - Segment focus
- 10.6 Elanco Animal Health Inc.
- Exhibit 101: Elanco Animal Health Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 102: Elanco Animal Health Inc. - Product / Service
- Exhibit 103: Elanco Animal Health Inc. - Key offerings
- 10.7 Fleming Medical Ltd.
- Exhibit 104: Fleming Medical Ltd. - Overview
- Exhibit 105: Fleming Medical Ltd. - Product / Service
- Exhibit 106: Fleming Medical Ltd. - Key offerings
- 10.8 Merck and Co. Inc.
- Exhibit 107: Merck and Co. Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 108: Merck and Co. Inc. - Business segments
- Exhibit 109: Merck and Co. Inc. - Key news
- Exhibit 110: Merck and Co. Inc. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 111: Merck and Co. Inc. - Segment focus
- 10.9 PARAPRO LLC
- Exhibit 112: PARAPRO LLC - Overview
- Exhibit 113: PARAPRO LLC - Product / Service
- Exhibit 114: PARAPRO LLC - Key offerings
- 10.10 Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc.
- Exhibit 115: Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 116: Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. - Business segments
- Exhibit 117: Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 118: Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. - Segment focus
- 10.11 Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.
- Exhibit 119: Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. - Overview
- Exhibit 120: Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. - Business segments
- Exhibit 121: Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. - Key news
- Exhibit 122: Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 123: Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. - Segment focus
- 10.12 Thornton Ross Ltd.
- Exhibit 124: Thornton Ross Ltd. - Overview
- Exhibit 125: Thornton Ross Ltd. - Product / Service
- Exhibit 126: Thornton Ross Ltd. - Key offerings
11 Appendix
- 11.1 Scope of the report
- 11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist
- Exhibit 127: Inclusions checklist
- Exhibit 128: Exclusions checklist
- 11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$
- Exhibit 129: Currency conversion rates for US$
- 11.4 Research methodology
- Exhibit 130: Research methodology
- Exhibit 131: Validation techniques employed for market sizing
- Exhibit 132: Information sources
- 11.5 List of abbreviations
- Exhibit 133: List of abbreviations
About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/
Newsroom:
SOURCE Technavio
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.