Venus Medtech appoints Shakeel Osman as Senior VP of Sales Europe to drive commercialization of TPVR system

HANGZHOU, China, March 18, 2022 /CNW/ -- On March 18th, 2022, Venus Medtech (Hangzhou) Inc. ("Venus Medtech", 2500.HK), a leading provider of integrated solutions for structural heart disease in China, announced the appointment of Shakeel Osman as Senior Vice President of Sales Europe, responsible for the commercialization of congenital heart devices. At present, the company's transcatheter pulmonic valve replacement (TPVR) system VenusP-Valve designed for congenital heart disease patients is awaiting CE mark approval.
Prior to joining Venus Medtech, Shakeel Osman served as General Manager UK & Vice President Sales Middle East Asia and Africa at Occlutech Medical Devices, a Germany-based global leading provider of minimally invasive cardiac devices. As a 20-year veteran in the global marketing of medical devices, Shakeel Osman has been heavily engaged in the European and Middle East markets, boasting extensive experience in marketing and distributor management in the cardiovascular field.
Shakeel Osman said, "It is a great honor to join Venus Medtech's commercialization team in Europe. As a leading company in structural heart disease, Venus Medtech possesses internationally competitive innovative pipelines. I'm excited to leverage my experience and work closely with the team to lay a solid foundation for the commercialization of VenusP-Valve across Europe and contribute to the company's global presence."
VenusP-Valve is the only self-expanding TPVR system undergoing CE certification at the present time. It is expected to be Venus Medtech's second innovative medical device marketed in Europe following TriGUARD3™ cerebral embolic protection device. In March 2021, VenusP-Valve received a special use authorization from the UK Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA).
Eric Zi, Founder, Executive Director and General Manager of Venus Medtech, warmly welcomed Shakeel Osman to the company. "We are delighted to have another professional medical device marketing veteran joining Venus Medtech. The expertise and experience of Shakeel will be a tremendous addition to the commercialization of VenusP-Valve in Europe, which is expected to give important weight to the clinical progress of future innovative devices in the market."
Following the launch of TriGUARD3™ in Europe in 2020, Venus Medtech has been committed to enhancing its international commercialization endeavors to lay the foundations for global innovation and facilitate overseas clinical trials for more structural heart products. Furthermore, Venus Medtech appointed David Breant as Vice President of Sales Europe, responsible for the adult structural heart disease business, as well as direct sales in Germany, France and other markets; and Joyce Heo as Director of Sales, responsible for sales in emerging markets.
SOURCE Venus Medtech (Hangzhou) Inc.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.