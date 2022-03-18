ñol

New "Captain Tsubasa: Dream Team" Boundary Break Update & More

by PRNewswire
March 18, 2022 7:15 AM | 4 min read

TOKYO, March 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- KLab Inc., a leader in online mobile games, announced that its head-to-head football simulation game Captain Tsubasa: Dream Team received new updates to improve the player experience and celebrated with various in-game campaigns from Friday, March 18. See the original press release (https://www.klab.com/en/press/release/2022/0318/ctdt_update.html) for more information.

New Update Features

A New Way to Boundary Break

In addition to the conventional Boundary Break method, a new method has been added and the requirements have been simplified. Furthermore, by performing the Boundary Break, a Stat Increase will be added in addition to Unlock Special Skill Slots and Ability Limit Break Maximum.

Match Function Updated

A button will be added that allows users to immediately activate a preset Special Skills (Ground Shot) during the match. A function was added that allows users to play a test match with their own deck.

In addition, retire buttons will be added to Friendly Match, Quick Match, Group Match, and Random Match. By pressing the retire button, users can retire even during the match.

"Quick Match" Updated

The teams have been redesigned. The Player parameters will be consistent for each position, Special Skill power will be adjusted, and users can rely purely on Player techniques in matches.

*In addition, UI adjustments have been included with this update. Please check the details of each update in the app.

Update Celebration Overview

The Update Celebration will include various in-game campaigns including a Login Bonus where users can get up to 150 Transfer Tickets and a special event to collect "Tomorrow's Field Medals" and exchange for various items. Be sure to check the in-game announcements for more information.

Overview of Captain Tsubasa: Dream Team

Supported OSes:  

Android™ 4.4+, iOS 10.0+

Genre: 

Head-to-head football simulation game

Price:

Free-to-play (In-app purchases available)

Supported Regions:

Global (Excludes Japan and Mainland China)

Official Website:

https://www.tsubasa-dreamteam.com/en

Official Twitter Account:                 

@tsubasaDT_en

Official Facebook Page:                  

https://www.facebook.com/tsubasaDTen

Official YouTube Channel:      

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCTgOPO7kIQ35YzB7SBIQoWQ/

Official Discord Channel:                

https://discord.gg/6tyEs48

Copyright: 

©Yoichi Takahashi/SHUEISHA
©Yoichi Takahashi/SHUEISHA/TV TOKYO/ENOKIFILM
© KLabGames

Download here:

App Store: https://itunes.apple.com/app/id1293738123

Google Play: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.klab.captain283.global

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/new-captain-tsubasa-dream-team-boundary-break-update--more-301505724.html

SOURCE KLab Inc.

