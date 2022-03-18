New "Captain Tsubasa: Dream Team" Boundary Break Update & More

TOKYO, March 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- KLab Inc., a leader in online mobile games, announced that its head-to-head football simulation game Captain Tsubasa: Dream Team received new updates to improve the player experience and celebrated with various in-game campaigns from Friday, March 18. See the original press release (https://www.klab.com/en/press/release/2022/0318/ctdt_update.html) for more information.
New Update Features
A New Way to Boundary Break
In addition to the conventional Boundary Break method, a new method has been added and the requirements have been simplified. Furthermore, by performing the Boundary Break, a Stat Increase will be added in addition to Unlock Special Skill Slots and Ability Limit Break Maximum.
Match Function Updated
A button will be added that allows users to immediately activate a preset Special Skills (Ground Shot) during the match. A function was added that allows users to play a test match with their own deck.
In addition, retire buttons will be added to Friendly Match, Quick Match, Group Match, and Random Match. By pressing the retire button, users can retire even during the match.
"Quick Match" Updated
The teams have been redesigned. The Player parameters will be consistent for each position, Special Skill power will be adjusted, and users can rely purely on Player techniques in matches.
*In addition, UI adjustments have been included with this update. Please check the details of each update in the app.
Update Celebration Overview
The Update Celebration will include various in-game campaigns including a Login Bonus where users can get up to 150 Transfer Tickets and a special event to collect "Tomorrow's Field Medals" and exchange for various items. Be sure to check the in-game announcements for more information.
Overview of Captain Tsubasa: Dream Team
Supported OSes:
Android™ 4.4+, iOS 10.0+
Genre:
Head-to-head football simulation game
Price:
Free-to-play (In-app purchases available)
Supported Regions:
Global (Excludes Japan and Mainland China)
Official Website:
Official Twitter Account:
Official Facebook Page:
Official YouTube Channel:
Official Discord Channel:
Copyright:
©Yoichi Takahashi/SHUEISHA
Download here:
App Store: https://itunes.apple.com/app/id1293738123
Google Play: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.klab.captain283.global
