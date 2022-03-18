Centaurus unveils ICO - The most powerful utility token is live now!

One of the first multi-chain NFT Marketplaces to multiply your investments bigger, broader, better!

GREENSBORO, Ga., March 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Decentralized NFT Platform, Centaurus, has launched an ICO sale of its own utility token, $CENT, a BEP-20 standard token built on the Binance Smart Chain network. The platform offers a golden opportunity for initial buyers with a bunch of rewards and cross-chain compatibility for all the $CENT holders.

Centaurus bestows a seamless NFT trading experience for the users to purchase, sell, trade, hold and stake NFTs. It accepts a wide range of categories that includes photos, art, music, videos, in-game collectibles, etc. The multichain cross-bridging NFT marketplace enables the participants to connect with different blockchain networks, namely Polygon, Solana, Tezos, Avalanche, Aave, and a lot more.

Centaurus platform offers an in-built wallet where the users can buy, send, receive and withdraw the tokens seamlessly. The wallet is designed with a dashboard that displays the list of assets owned by the user. Stellar attributes such as security standards and transaction history can also be monitored by using this wallet.

The platform offers an assorted range of services in the ecosystem to increase the token value and also acts as a lucrative asset. Users will be provided with an immutable ownership right, stored in blockchain, for all the NFTs in the platform. The instant liquidity grants more leverage to the users of the Centaurus platform.

Built on the robust Binance Smart Chain network, the $CENT token offers exceptional utilities to its holders, such as staking, yield farming, and governance attributes. Being a local currency, investors can avail all kinds of services through the $CENT tokens in the marketplace. Every initial coin holder will reap heftier rewards towards the end of 6-month staking and similarly, a much bigger reward will be provided after the yield farming cycle.

One of the best attributes of Centaurus is that it provides a governance feature to the users that enables them to contribute ideas for improving the platform. Users can vote on the transaction fees, platform policies, and the privilege to access new NFTs.

Looking forward, Centaurus will be the best marketplace for cross-chain compatibility that the $CENT holders can seamlessly exchange or buy the NFTs of their choice across different blockchain networks. $CENT single-handedly powers the whole ecosystem of Centaurus.

Through this ICO, $CENT buyers will be the center of Centaurus' journey to cross-chain development and used for governance along with incentivizing network activity to fuel an engine of rapid growth and adoption.

