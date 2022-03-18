Bradford White Corporation names Mark Avron national sales manager for hydronics product division

Experienced industry leader joins robust specialty division to ensure Bradford White continues to meet growing hydronics demand

AMBLER, Pa., March 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Bradford White Corporation, an industry-leading manufacturer of water heaters, boilers and storage tanks, announces the hiring of Mark Avron as national sales manager for the company's hydronics product division.

Avron joins the growing Bradford White hydronics team led by veteran industry executive Jim French.

"We're investing in building an experienced, expert sales and support team to help Bradford White continue to meet the growing demand for our hydronics products," French said. "With his knowledge and drive, Mark is an ideal fit to lead this team and help us provide customers with some of the industry's leading boiler and specialty products solutions."

Avron has more than 25 years of experience in heating sales. His most recent position was director of hydronic sales for Triangle Tube.

The hydronics team Avron will join includes Tom Kelly, the technical sales manager for Bradford White's hydronics division; Nate Warren, business development manager – specialty products; Jack Brody, technical sales representative – Upper Midwest; and Weston French, Mid-Atlantic district sales manager - specialty products.

"Bradford White is committed to being a leader in all aspects of the water and space heating industry," Avron said. "Jim and the hydronics team demonstrate that dedication every day. Their hard work, industry knowledge, and the trust they've built with our customers are the foundation of our success, and we're looking forward to continuing to provide products and services that exceed our customers' expectations."

About Bradford White Corporation

Bradford White Corp. is a full-line manufacturer of residential, commercial and industrial water heaters, boilers and storage tanks. The company maintains headquarters in Ambler, Pennsylvania, and has manufacturing facilities in Middleville, Michigan; Niles, Michigan; and Rochester, New Hampshire; and distribution and training centers in Halton Hills, Ontario, Canada. For more information, visit www.bradfordwhitecorporation.com.

