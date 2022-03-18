Will You Attend the 2022 Global TapRooT® Summit Virtually or In Person?

KNOXVILLE, Tenn., March 18, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- System Improvements, Inc. announces the 2022 Global TapRooT Summit — an international event with world-renowned speakers and multiple tracks that share performance improvement success stories and root cause analysis best practices across industries and professions. The 2022 Summit is in Knoxville, Tenn., May 2-6.

In 2022, Summit participants can attend in-person or virtually. Unpack all the details from the latest Summit brochure.

Register teams today to begin planning for networking and benchmarking with people from industry-leading companies and performance-improvement experts from around the world.

Or call the System Improvements office (865-539-2139) for help in registering teams and individuals for the Summit.

For in-person Summit attendees, the 2022 Global TapRooT® Summit is a golden opportunity: Attend the Summit in-person at the Knoxville Convention Center while being able to access the virtual Summit. In-person Summit participants will meet professionals, experts, instructors, fellow participants, and keynote speakers. In-person attendees will have access to the entire recorded virtual Summit when the Summit concludes, including all sessions.

On the other hand, what if companies or countries still won't permit travel due to COVID? Simply register and attend virtually! Join our virtual platform for an interactive experience. View all the sessions and keynote speakers. Ask questions and hang out with the speakers and attendees. Participate in all the sessions from anywhere in the world.

The 2022 Global TapRooT® Summit is all about the participants — from the Summit brochure to Pre-Summit courses to keynote speakers to the Summit schedule.

About System Improvements Inc. – TapRooT®

Founded in 1988, TapRooT® Root Cause Analysis solves hurdles every investigator faces. TapRooT® root cause analysis takes an investigator beyond his or her knowledge to think outside the box. Backed with extensive research in human performance, incident investigation, and root cause analysis, TapRooT® is a global leader in improved investigation effectiveness and productivity, stopping finger pointing and blame, improving equipment reliability, and fixing operating problems.

