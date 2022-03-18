mCloud to Host Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2021 Financial Results Conference Call on March 31, 2022

SAN FRANCISCO, March 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - mCloud Technologies Corp. MCLD MCLDF ("mCloud" or the "Company"), a leading provider of AI-powered asset management and Environmental, Social, and Governance ("ESG") solutions, today announced that it will report its earnings for the year-end and fourth quarter of 2021 after the market closes on Tuesday, March 30, 2022. The Company will also host a conference call to discuss the financial results at 10:00 a.m. EDT the morning of March 31, 2022.

The conference call will include prepared remarks from Russ McMeekin, Chief Executive Officer, and Chantal Schutz, Chief Financial Officer. After the prepared remarks, the Company will accept questions.

To access the conference call by telephone, dial 416-764-8659 or 1-888-664-6392 with the confirmation number 74107253. Please connect approximately 10 minutes prior to the beginning of the call to ensure participation. The conference call will be archived for replay by telephone until Wednesday, April 6, 2022 at midnight (ET). To access the archived conference call, dial 1-888-390-0541 and enter the reservation number 107253.

A live audio webcast of the conference call will be available at https://tinyurl.com/2p94f9me. Please connect at least 15 minutes prior to the conference call to ensure adequate time for any software download that may be required to join the webcast. The webcast will be archived at the above website for one year.

About mCloud Technologies Corp.

mCloud is unlocking the untapped potential of energy intensive assets with AI and analytics, curbing energy waste, maximizing energy production, and getting the most out of critical energy infrastructure. Through mCloud's AI-powered AssetCare™ platform, mCloud offers complete asset management solutions for commercial buildings, renewable energy, healthcare, heavy industry, and connected workers. IoT sensors bring data from connected assets into the cloud, where AI and analytics are applied to maximize their performance.

With a worldwide presence and offices in San Francisco, Vancouver, Calgary, London, Perth, Singapore, and Beijing, the mCloud family includes an ecosystem of operating subsidiaries that deliver high-performance IoT, AI, 3D, and mobile capabilities to customers, all integrated into AssetCare. With over 100 blue-chip customers and more than 63,000 assets connected in thousands of locations worldwide, mCloud is changing the way energy assets are managed.

mCloud's common shares trade in the United States on the Nasdaq and in Canada on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol MCLD. mCloud's convertible debentures trade on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol MCLD.DB. For more information, visit www.mcloudcorp.com.

