Changsha Day launched at Expo 2020 Dubai

DUBAI, UAE, March 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- This is a report from China.org.cn.
The Changsha Day was officially launched at Expo 2020 Dubai on Tuesday, highlighting the central Chinese city's competitive industries including intelligent manufacturing, engineering machinery, and cultural innovation.
Since its first show at Expo 2005 Aichi, Changsha, capital city of Hunan province, has achieved leapfrog development. With a population of more than 10 million, it has been listed among the 10 happiest cities in China for 14 consecutive years, and its gross domestic product (GDP) totaled 1.33 trillion yuan in 2021.
Despite the fallout from the COVID-19 pandemic, the city saw significant consumption growth last year, with its total retail sales of consumer goods ranking fourth among all Chinese capital cities.
The Changsha Day event showcases an open and inclusive city to the world and aims to enhance business cooperation and cultural exchanges worldwide, said Qiu Jixing, vice mayor of Changsha.
Mohamed B. Khaarrub, development advisor to the UAE Ministry of Economy, spoke highly of the investment of Changsha enterprises at the Ajman China Mall, adding that the UAE will explore more cooperation opportunities with the Hunan Free Trade Zone in trade mechanism, reform, and innovation.
Six famous Changsha-based enterprises including Sany Heavy Industry, Broad Group, and Truking exhibited their core products at the event.
Gong Yuxiang, director of the European division of Sansure Biotech, said his company has been expanding into the international market since 2012, and is now providing health solutions to customers from over 160 countries and regions. Based on the Changsha Day event, the company will step up going global and contribute more public health products to the world, he said.
During Expo 2020 Dubai, an online exhibition will be held from March 16-31 to introduce Hunan commodities to the Middle East. More than 120 enterprises from Changsha will use online meetings and livestreaming demonstrations to promote over 1,000 products in various categories, ranging from intelligent manufacturing to tourism and healthcare.
Changsha Day launched at Expo 2020 Dubai
http://www.china.org.cn/business/2022-03/18/content_78116623.htm
SOURCE China.org.cn
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.