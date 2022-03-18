Combined Heat and Power (CHP) Market to accelerate at 6.57% CAGR | USD 8.35 Bn incremental growth expected during the forecast period | Technavio

NEW YORK, March 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The global combined heat and power (CHP) market report has been added to Technavio's offering. The report expects the market to observe an incremental growth of USD 8.35 billion between 2021 and 2026 and the growth momentum is expected to accelerate at a CAGR of 6.57% during the forecast period.
Rising world energy demand is one of the major factors driving the growth of the global combined heat and power market. In addition, the economic and environmental benefits of CHP and favorable government regulations will have an accelerating effect on the growth of the market.
The market is fragmented due to the presence of numerous industry-focused and diversified vendors. The capital-intensive nature of the market is limiting the entry of new players. The market vendors include companies that build CHP plants and provide systems and technologies, employing different fuels such as natural gas, coal, oil, fuel cells, and biomass. Vendors are offering technologically advanced products that produce clean energy and minimize carbon emissions during power generation.
Combined Heat and Power (CHP) Market: Segment Highlights
- By end-user, the market is analyzed across natural gas, coal, and other segments.
- The market will observe maximum growth in the natural gas segment during the forecast period.
- The segment is driven by factors such as the significant increase in global natural gas production, environmental benefits of using natural gas for power production, rising investments, and technologically advanced offerings by vendors.
- Also, the modernization of natural gas production facilities will have a positive impact on the growth of the segment.
Regional Analysis
- 51% of the growth will originate from the APAC region.
- The demand for CHP in APAC is driven by the increasing energy consumption in emerging countries such as China and India. The two countries accounted for over 40% of the global energy demand in 2017.
- The rising demand for clean power, emerging favorable government regulations, and the growing number of initiatives to support CHP among APAC countries are also driving the growth of the regional market.
- China and India are the key markets for combined heat and power (CHP) in APAC.
- The market will observe faster growth in APAC than in other regions. The US, Russia, and Germany are also expected to emerge as major markets for CHP during the forecast period.
Notes:
- The combined heat and power (CHP) market size is expected to accelerate at a CAGR of 6.57% during the forecast period.
- The combined heat and power (CHP) market is segmented by end-user (natural gas, coal, and others) and geography (APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa).
- The research report offers information on several market vendors, including 2G Energy AG, AB Holding Spa, ABB Ltd., Ameresco Inc., Capstone Green Energy Corp., Caterpillar Inc., Cummins Inc., Electricite de France SA, FuelCell Energy Inc., General Electric Co., Helec Ltd., HoSt Holding BV, Kawasaki Heavy Industries Ltd., Kraft Power Corp., Micro Turbine Technology (MTT) BV, Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd., Robert Bosch GmbH, Rolls-Royce Plc, Siemens AG, Traton SE, Veolia Environment SA, and Wartsila Corp.
Combined Heat and Power (CHP) Market Scope
Report Coverage
Details
Page number
120
Base year
2021
Forecast period
2022-2026
Growth momentum & CAGR
Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.57%
Market growth 2022-2026
USD 8.35 billion
Market structure
Fragmented
YoY growth (%)
5.97
Regional analysis
APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa
Performing market contribution
APAC at 51%
Key consumer countries
US, China, India, Russia, and Germany
Competitive landscape
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
Companies profiled
2G Energy AG, AB Holding Spa, ABB Ltd., Ameresco Inc., Capstone Green Energy Corp., Caterpillar Inc., Cummins Inc., Electricite de France SA, FuelCell Energy Inc., General Electric Co., Helec Ltd., HoSt Holding BV, Kawasaki Heavy Industries Ltd., Kraft Power Corp., Micro Turbine Technology (MTT) BV, Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd., Robert Bosch GmbH, Rolls-Royce Plc, Siemens AG, Traton SE, Veolia Environment SA, and Wartsila Corp.
Market Dynamics
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period.
Customization purview
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Table of Contents:
1 Executive Summary
- 1.1 Market overview
- Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview
- Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview
- Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics
- Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography
- Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by End-user
- Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth
- Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth
- Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning
2 Market Landscape
- 2.1 Market ecosystem
- Exhibit 09: Parent market
- Exhibit 10: Market Characteristics
3 Market Sizing
- 3.1 Market definition
- Exhibit 11: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition
- 3.2 Market segment analysis
- Exhibit 12: Market segments
- 3.3 Market size 2021
- 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026
- Exhibit 13: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 14: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 15: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 16: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
4 Five Forces Analysis
- 4.1 Five forces summary
- Exhibit 17: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2021 and 2026
- 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers
- Exhibit 18: Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026
- 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers
- Exhibit 19: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026
- 4.4 Threat of new entrants
- Exhibit 20: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026
- 4.5 Threat of substitutes
- Exhibit 21: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026
- 4.6 Threat of rivalry
- Exhibit 22: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026
- 4.7 Market condition
- Exhibit 23: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2021 and 2026
5 Market Segmentation by End-user
- 5.1 Market segments
- Exhibit 24: Chart on End-user - Market share 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 25: Data Table on End-user - Market share 2021-2026 (%)
- 5.2 Comparison by End-user
- Exhibit 26: Chart on Comparison by End-user
- Exhibit 27: Data Table on Comparison by End-user
- 5.3 Natural gas - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 28: Chart on Natural gas - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 29: Data Table on Natural gas - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 30: Chart on Natural gas - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 31: Data Table on Natural gas - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 5.4 Coal - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 32: Chart on Coal - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 33: Data Table on Coal - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 34: Chart on Coal - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 35: Data Table on Coal - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 5.5 Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 36: Chart on Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 37: Data Table on Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 38: Chart on Others - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 39: Data Table on Others - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 5.6 Market opportunity by End-user
- Exhibit 40: Market opportunity by End-user ($ million)
6 Customer Landscape
- 6.1 Customer landscape overview
- Exhibit 41: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria
7 Geographic Landscape
- 7.1 Geographic segmentation
- Exhibit 42: Chart on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 43: Data Table on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.2 Geographic comparison
- Exhibit 44: Chart on Geographic comparison
- Exhibit 45: Data Table on Geographic comparison
- 7.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 46: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 47: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 48: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 49: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 50: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 51: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 52: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 53: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.5 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 54: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 55: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 56: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 57: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 58: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 59: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 60: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 61: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 62: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 63: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 64: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 65: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.8 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 66: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 67: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 68: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 69: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.9 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 70: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 71: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 72: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 73: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.10 Russia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 74: Chart on Russia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 75: Data Table on Russia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 76: Chart on Russia - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 77: Data Table on Russia - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.11 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 78: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 79: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 80: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 81: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.12 India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 82: Chart on India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 83: Data Table on India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 84: Chart on India - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 85: Data Table on India - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.13 Market opportunity by geography
- Exhibit 86: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)
8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
- 8.1 Market drivers
- 8.2 Market challenges
- 8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges
- Exhibit 87: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2021 and 2026
- 8.4 Market trends
9 Vendor Landscape
- 9.1 Overview
- 9.2 Vendor landscape
- Exhibit 88: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation
- 9.3 Landscape disruption
- Exhibit 89: Overview on factors of disruption
- 9.4 Industry risks
- Exhibit 90: Impact of key risks on business
10 Vendor Analysis
- 10.1 Vendors covered
- Exhibit 91: Vendors covered
- 10.2 Market positioning of vendors
- Exhibit 92: Matrix on vendor position and classification
- 10.3 2G Energy AG
- Exhibit 93: 2G Energy AG - Overview
- Exhibit 94: 2G Energy AG - Product / Service
- Exhibit 95: 2G Energy AG - Key offerings
- 10.4 AB Holding Spa
- Exhibit 96: AB Holding Spa - Overview
- Exhibit 97: AB Holding Spa - Product / Service
- Exhibit 98: AB Holding Spa - Key offerings
- 10.5 ABB Ltd.
- Exhibit 99: ABB Ltd. - Overview
- Exhibit 100: ABB Ltd. - Business segments
- Exhibit 101: ABB Ltd. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 102: ABB Ltd. - Segment focus
- 10.6 Ameresco Inc.
- Exhibit 103: Ameresco Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 104: Ameresco Inc. - Business segments
- Exhibit 105: Ameresco Inc. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 106: Ameresco Inc. - Segment focus
- 10.7 Electricite de France SA
- Exhibit 107: Electricite de France SA - Overview
- Exhibit 108: Electricite de France SA - Business segments
- Exhibit 109: Electricite de France SA - Key news
- Exhibit 110: Electricite de France SA - Key offerings
- Exhibit 111: Electricite de France SA - Segment focus
- 10.8 General Electric Co.
- Exhibit 112: General Electric Co. - Overview
- Exhibit 113: General Electric Co. - Business segments
- Exhibit 114: General Electric Co. - Key news
- Exhibit 115: General Electric Co. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 116: General Electric Co. - Segment focus
- 10.9 Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd.
- Exhibit 117: Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd. - Overview
- Exhibit 118: Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd. - Business segments
- Exhibit 119: Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd. - Key news
- Exhibit 120: Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 121: Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd. - Segment focus
- 10.10 Siemens AG
- Exhibit 122: Siemens AG - Overview
- Exhibit 123: Siemens AG - Business segments
- Exhibit 124: Siemens AG - Key news
- Exhibit 125: Siemens AG - Key offerings
- Exhibit 126: Siemens AG - Segment focus
- 10.11 Traton SE
- Exhibit 127: Traton SE - Overview
- Exhibit 128: Traton SE - Business segments
- Exhibit 129: Traton SE - Key news
- Exhibit 130: Traton SE - Key offerings
- Exhibit 131: Traton SE - Segment focus
- 10.12 Wartsila Corp.
- Exhibit 132: Wartsila Corp. - Overview
- Exhibit 133: Wartsila Corp. - Business segments
- Exhibit 134: Wartsila Corp. - Key news
- Exhibit 135: Wartsila Corp. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 136: Wartsila Corp. - Segment focus
11 Appendix
- 11.1 Scope of the report
- 11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist
- Exhibit 137: Inclusions checklist
- Exhibit 138: Exclusions checklist
- 11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$
- Exhibit 139: Currency conversion rates for US$
- 11.4 Research methodology
- Exhibit 140: Research methodology
- Exhibit 141: Validation techniques employed for market sizing
- Exhibit 142: Information sources
- 11.5 List of abbreviations
- Exhibit 143: List of abbreviations
