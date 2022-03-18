Direct-To-Consumer (D2C) Personalized Haircare Market worth $ 10.55 Billion by 2030 - Exclusive Report by InsightAce Analytic

JERSEY CITY, N.J., March 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- InsightAce Analytic Pvt. Ltd. announces the release of a market assessment report on the "Global Direct-To-Consumer (D2C) Personalized Haircare Market by Product Types (Shampoo, Conditioner, Hair loss treatment products (Masks, etc.), Hair Oil, Hair colour and Other Products), Platforms (Consultation/digital questionnaires, Apps and specialized hardware, and Others) - Market Trends, Competitive Landscape, Revenue and Forecast To 2030."

According to the latest research, the Global Direct-To-Consumer (D2C) Personalized Haircare Market is valued at US$ 2.21 Billion in 2021. It is expected to reach US$ 10.55 Billion by 2030, with a CAGR of 19.3% during the forecast period of 2022-2030. By Region, North America dominated the market with a 42.2 % market share in 2021.

Customized hair care products are the best alternatives for traditional hair care formulas as they are specific for each consumer rather than the traditional one. Effective, safe, personalized hair care products are made possible through its online quiz and feedback platform. These quizzes ask for information about the consumer's hair texture, dandruff, oily scalp, modifications, and daily care. Artificial intelligence platform is the modern way to deliver the most suitable and applicable ingredients for the user and enhance direct customer service.

Consciousness about personalized hair care products based on specific beauty requirements is a significant growth factor of the direct to customer personalized hair care product market globally. Developing innovations and consumer interactions using AI platforms regarding the product will enhance the rapid and essential conversation between consumers and the company. These objectives are expected to fuel market growth. For instance, in Dec 2020, L Catterton invested $150 million to accelerate the company's product development, expansion, and customized manufacturing capabilities. In Dec 2021, Procter & Gamble announced the acquisition of Ouai. Henkel Beauty Care announced the Schwarzkopf Professional SalonLab – a digital platform for quantifying and customizing the hair care experience, boosting hair salons into the digital age. The express developments in the application of digital platforms and AI for catching the consumer and the study of an individual's body features are likely to show specific market opportunities in the upcoming years.

The expensiveness of personalized hair care products is the primary restraining factor of the D2C market. Instead of pricing, delayed product approvals are also affecting the market growth. The North American and European markets probably witness speedy growth during the forecast period (2019-2030) due to the vital Collaborations and acquisitions, growing understanding regarding the D2C product market of hair care, and the rising developments in customization.

The leading companies in the personalized haircare market are Function of Beauty, Belle Bar Organic, Form Beauty, Prose Personalized Hair Care, Strands, Henkel (Schwarzkopf Professional SalonLab), P&G(Ouai), Ravel, Formulate Labs, Inc, Vert Home & Personal Care Pvt. Ltd., eSalon (Aura), Gemmist, Bare Anatomy, Skinkraft, Rituals, vedix, MDALGORITHMS inc., Shampora, L'Oreal (Color&co), Oddity (SpoiledChild), Other Prominent Players

Key Developments in the market

In Feb 2022 , Oddity launches personalized skin and hair care brand, SpoiledChild. It uses artificial intelligence to deliver individualized, age-agnostic skin and hair health products to consumers. The brand uses a proprietary machine-learning engine to recommend products or sequences of products for every customer based on their needs.

, Oddity launches personalized skin and hair care brand, SpoiledChild. It uses artificial intelligence to deliver individualized, age-agnostic skin and hair health products to consumers. The brand uses a proprietary machine-learning engine to recommend products or sequences of products for every customer based on their needs. In Aug 2021 , Function of Beauty acquired Atolla; the expansion revolutionizes beauty through customization and data science

, Function of Beauty acquired Atolla; the expansion revolutionizes beauty through customization and data science In Jan 2021 , eSalon launched personalized hair care brand 'Aura' to tackle the personalized haircare segment with the addition of semi-permanent pigments. The launch of Aura stands as an intersection of developments within the at-home hair dye and personalized haircare categories. Aura's product lineup includes shampoos, conditioners and hair masks personalized for a customer's hair needs and "goals."

eSalon launched personalized hair care brand 'Aura' to tackle the personalized haircare segment with the addition of semi-permanent pigments. The launch of Aura stands as an intersection of developments within the at-home hair dye and personalized haircare categories. Aura's product lineup includes shampoos, conditioners and hair masks personalized for a customer's hair needs and "goals." In Nov 2018 , Prose raised $18 Million to Expand the personalized Hair Care market. Company preparing to use capital to invest in data science research and build its custom fulfilment infrastructure to meet consumer demand. The new automated manufacturing system started by Prose, will have the capacity to customize up to 10,000 products per day, allowing Prose to service more consumers than ever before.

, Prose raised to Expand the personalized Hair Care market. Company preparing to use capital to invest in data science research and build its custom fulfilment infrastructure to meet consumer demand. The new automated manufacturing system started by Prose, will have the capacity to customize up to 10,000 products per day, allowing Prose to service more consumers than ever before. In Dec 2017 , Function of Beauty, the YC-backed company that designs personalized shampoo and conditioner based on hair goals, has announced the close of a new $9.5 million Series A funding round led by GGV Capital.

