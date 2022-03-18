XENIA HOTELS & RESORTS ANNOUNCES ANNUAL STOCKHOLDERS MEETING AND RECORD DATE

ORLANDO, Fla., March 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. XHR ("Xenia" or the "Company") today announced that its 2022 Annual Meeting of Stockholders will be held in Nashville, Tennessee on Tuesday, May 17, 2022. The Company's Board of Directors has established March 31, 2022, as the record date for determining stockholders entitled to vote at the 2022 Annual Stockholders Meeting.
About Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc.
Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. is a self-advised and self-administered REIT that invests in uniquely positioned luxury and upper upscale hotels and resorts with a focus on the top 25 lodging markets as well as key leisure destinations in the United States. The Company owns 33 hotels and resorts comprising 9,468 rooms across 13 states. Xenia's hotels are in the luxury and upper upscale segments, and are operated and/or licensed by industry leaders such as Marriott, Hyatt, Kimpton, Fairmont, Loews, Hilton, and The Kessler Collection. For more information on Xenia's business, refer to the Company website at www.xeniareit.com.
For additional information or to receive press releases via email, please visit our website at www.xeniareit.com
SOURCE Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc.
