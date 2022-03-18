Anthony Paglia Personal Injury Attorney Moves His Office in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS, March 18, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Las Vegas has one of the highest populations for multiple ethnicities in Nevada. Since the state is home to a large diverse community, there is one Las Vegas Personal Injury Attorney that's going the extra mile to represent every demographic. We talked to Anthony Paglia, a Las Vegas Personal Injury Attorney, about his recent role change in the community.

Why is a Las Vegas Personal Injury Attorney Important in the Community?

Anthony Paglia is a Personal Injury Attorney who's leading the charge to help others in need in his community.

"We're glad to announce that we moved our law office so that we're closer to the Las Vegas community," said Paglia. The new office is located at 5358 S Eastern Ave, which is home to a diverse community. "This new office will better serve the community since we'll be able to expand our legal services to the Las Vegas community."

The new office location gives Paglia the ability to cover multiple areas of law like car accident cases, dog bite cases, swimming pool accident cases, and pedestrian accident cases. The new office area is also home to a rich melting pot of different cultures, which Paglia plans to better represent.

"I wanted to become a Personal Injury Attorney in Las Vegas to help our community," said Paglia. "Growing up I heard too many stories of people getting their rights taken away unjustly," Paglia continued. "My grandparents and mom came to the US from Cuba during the 1960s, so they know what it's like to get their rights taken away from oppressors. I just wanted to continue my family's legacy by helping others in need."

A simple law office move in Las Vegas is enough for Paglia to effectively better represent minorities in the community. Every ethnicity is unique just like their culture. That's why Paglia is using his recent law office change as an opportunity to educate others about their legal rights.

"Aside from helping victims, my goal in life is to educate the community about their personal injury rights," said Paglia. "Not many know this, but a person has two years to the date of their injury to file their claim with a Personal Injury Attorney in Las Vegas. By educating others about their rights then we slowly build a stronger legal rights awareness within our community."

Paglia's law office move in Las Vegas is also paving the way to hear new cases of personal injury law.

"The great thing about Personal Injury Law is that it covers multiple areas. Any direct event that leads to a person's injury is considered a personal injury," said Paglia. "A car accident, dog bite, swimming pool accident, pedestrian accident, and so many more injuries fall under Personal Injury Law." Paglia's goal in life is to understand all the complex forms of personal injury laws to help victims recover any lost wages.

"When someone isn't able to work then their steady income and quality of life are in danger," said Paglia. "So much goes into a Personal Injury Law case in Las Vegas. First, the type of injury needs to be analyzed. Second, the severity of the injury needs to be examined by medical professionals. Third, the parties involved with the injury need to be questioned. Lastly, all evidence is gathered to build a strong case while a victim recovers."

Do All Injuries Fall Under The Same Personal Injury Laws In Las Vegas?

As mentioned, so much goes into every personal injury case. Every factor and type of injury is examined to potentially better serve a victim. However, do all injuries fall under the same personal injury laws in Las Vegas? "This is where personal injury laws crash together to form complex situations," said Paglia. "Some aspects of a personal injury case share the same laws, while others may not."

"For example, filing a claim all fall under the same law. You have two years to the date of your injury to file your claim," said Paglia. "On the other hand, a dog bite case won't follow the same laws as a car accident case. Dog bite cases look into the leash laws that are set by Las Vegas plus we look at animal vaccination records. A car accident case looks at the insurance and driving laws that are set by the state of Nevada," Paglia continued.

While personal injury cases share and blur the lines of law there is one thing that is always needed. "No matter your case, you'll always need an expert to help you during an active lawsuit," said Paglia. "A Las Vegas Personal Injury Lawyer understands all the complex laws and factors that go into every case. For example, car accident cases can go deep into the rabbit hole of law." Paglia continued. "Multiple car accidents follow different rules since multiple drivers are involved. This is totally different compared to most traditional car accidents."

Do Personal Injury Attorneys Help Las Vegas Swimming Pool Accidents?

Las Vegas is the entertainment capital of the world. Countless spas, resorts and casinos are located throughout the city of Las Vegas. During summer, many choose to go to the pool to cool off from the heat. Swimming pools have wet areas, which pose a huge risk for visitors. Wet areas around the pool may cause a person to slip and fall, which can be severe.

"Premises liability is one of the biggest factors that go into a swimming pool accident in Las Vegas," said Paglia. "A business or property owner is legally obligated to provide a safe environment for visitors, clients, guests, friends and family members." In a real-world application, this can be seen with warning signs or caution signs telling people about the risky environment.

"Oftentimes, people are not willing to file a claim for their swimming pool accident because they feel like they're impacting the business or property owner themself," said Paglia. "This couldn't be further from the truth. Businesses, apartment complexes and homeowners have swimming pool insurance policies to cover these situations. So, in reality, a person is filing a claim against the insurance company and not the homeowner or business."

"Swimming pool accidents can lead to accidental death, broken bones or even psychological trauma," said Paglia. "No one should have to suffer the consequences because of someone else's negligence. That's why a Personal Injury Lawyer helps swimming pool accident victims. They want to help a victim through their recovery process."

"One thing I can tell you though, hearing my clients tell me how much I've helped them is what makes everything worth it," said Paglia. "I started my career in 2013 to help people. I didn't begin this career to take advantage of someone's unfortunate situation."

