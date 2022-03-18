Ground Breaking Digital Art Company Inheritance Art partners with Top Car Enthusiast Michael Fux to Develop EXOTIC APE COLLECTION 9022

MIAMI, March 18, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- NFT sales had a breakthrough year in 2021, and over the past 12 months, volume has hit $23 billion. A single week in January grossed nearly $1 billion in sales, mainly due to the success of Bored Ape Yacht Club.

The Exotic Ape Collection 9022 will give the world a previously never imagined interactive experience that will allow fans, collectors and digital speculators to acquire art, squire replicas of 10 of Michael Fux's signature cars driven by legendary Metaverse Grand Prix Favorite Bored Ape 9022

Curated and Produced by Inheritance Art, a full service digital art agency and tech company, whose principal Vince Peters is a Technology veteran and Animation Artist who has worked for Elon Musk's SpaceX for the past 3 years. Vince is a West Point graduate who has studied Blockchain Technologies at MIT and Oxford, and is a globally recognized innovator of artificial intelligence and it's visual display technology.

Michael Fux, is best known for being an innovator in car specs. Having amassed a collection of over 160 exotic cars, including several Porsches, Rolls Royces, Ferraris, including the 812 Superfast and LeFerrari, a Pagani Huayra, 10 Mercedes, including-AMG GT R plus the roadster and coupé versions of the GT C Edition 50, Michael has broken new ground on the Bespoke worlds of customizing many of these exotic cars.

Exotic Ape Collection 9022 will be fully integrated into social stack technology to build a robust and immersive place for both Car Enthusiasts and Bored Ape fans worldwide to come and experience an amazing creative hybrid.

