/R E P E A T -- Media Advisory - Government of Canada invests in the skilled trades/

GATINEAU, QC, March 17, 2022 /CNW/ - Lena Metlege Diab, Member of Parliament for Halifax West, will announce how the Government of Canada is investing in the skilled trades to ensure that Canadians have the training they need to access good, well-paying jobs.
The announcement is being made on behalf of the Minister of Employment, Workforce Development and Disability Inclusion, Carla Qualtrough.
A photo opportunity and media availability will follow the announcement.
Please note that all details are subject to change. All times are local.
DATE:
March 18, 2022
TIME:
10:45 a.m. [AST]
PLACE
Building Trades Advancement College
24 Lakeside Park Drive
Lakeside, NS
B3T 1L1
Journalists who want to participate must register by contacting jane.deeks@hrsdc-rhdcc.gc.ca with their name and media outlet before 9:30 ADT on Friday, March 18, 2022.
Instructions:
- Arrive between 20 and 30 minutes prior to the announcement.
- Do not attend if you have any symptoms associated with COVID-19 or have been in contact with anyone who has received a positive diagnosis within the last 14 days.
- Please note that wearing a face covering is mandatory.
Accessibility:
The entire building is accessible.
