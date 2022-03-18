Rapeseed Oil Market - 37% of Growth to Originate from APAC | Offline Segment to be Significant | 17000+ Technavio Reports

NEW YORK, March 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The rapeseed oil market estimates a market value of USD 12.35 billion from 2021 to 2026. Technavio report offers a detailed analysis of the market and the new opportunities that market players can expect. In addition, the report projects the market to progress at a CAGR of 5.37%. 37% of the market's growth will originate from APAC during the forecast period. China and India are the key markets for the rapeseed oil market in APAC. Market growth in this region will be slower than the growth of the market in Europe and North America. The rising awareness about health concerns will facilitate the rapeseed oil market growth in APAC over the forecast period.

Rapeseed Oil Market: Health benefits associated with rapeseed oil to drive growth

The health benefits associated with rapeseed oil is one of the key drivers supporting the rapeseed oil market growth. Rapeseed oil contains a large amount of omega-3 fatty acids. It is one of the best cooking oils for brain health, as it enhances the permeability of brain cells, thereby promoting communication between them. Furthermore, the Omega-6 fatty acids present in rapeseed oil are beneficial for the efficient working of the respiratory system and circulatory system. It is a rich, concentrated source of vitamin E, which has various benefits for the eyes, skin, and hair. Significantly, it contains a huge amount of phytosterols, which help in preserving the activity of the cells, thereby helping the immune system to function properly.

Rapeseed Oil Market: Consumer preferences toward opting for healthy substitutes and veganism engulf to be a trend

Consumer preferences toward opting for healthy substitutes and veganism engulf is one of the key trends contributing to the rapeseed oil market growth. Consumer preference for functional and health-based naturally derived products drives the market. Rapeseeds are high in calcium, magnesium, and potassium and are thought to boost energy, stabilize blood sugar, and aid digestion. Apart from the food industry, oil is widely used in personal care products such as oils, creams, and lotions. The presence of Vitamin E and antioxidants in cosmetic products aid in the reduction of scar tissue, the repair of damaged hair, and the treatment of skin conditions such as itching, eczema, and acne, all of which promote healthy skin. The shift in consumer preferences due to health concerns and veganism has resulted in the greater availability of these products in supermarkets

Rapeseed Oil Market: Segmentation Analysis

The market research report segments the rapeseed oil market by Distribution Channel (Offline and Online) and Geography (APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa).

The rapeseed oil market share growth by the offline segment will be significant for revenue generation. Offline distribution channels have emerged as a key distribution medium for the vendors operating in the global rapeseed market as they provide enough stock space for several brands of edible oils, including rapeseed oil, thereby providing buyers with several options to choose from. On the other hand, developing nations like India, South Africa, Brazil, and others have witnessed significant infrastructural development in the past few years, which, in turn, has led to the increasing penetration of organized retailing outlets in these countries, thereby positively affecting the growth of the rapeseed oil market in these countries.

Rapeseed Oil Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.37% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 12.35 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 4.8 Performing market contribution APAC at 37% Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Alicorp SAA, Amazon.com Inc., Bunge Ltd., Cargill Inc., COFCO Corp., Farrington Oils, Hillfarm Oils Ltd., Israbar Oils & Grains, KOYO KAIUN Co. Ltd, Littleseed, Louis Dreyfus Co. BV, Nisshin OilliO Group Ltd., NMGK Group, Ola Oils, OLVEA Vegetable Oils, Southern Oil (PTY) Ltd., Viterra Inc., Walter Rau Neusser, Wilmar International Ltd., and Archer Daniels Midland Co. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period, Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

