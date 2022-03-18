Rapeseed Oil Market - 37% of Growth to Originate from APAC | Offline Segment to be Significant | 17000+ Technavio Reports

NEW YORK, March 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The rapeseed oil market estimates a market value of USD 12.35 billion from 2021 to 2026. Technavio report offers a detailed analysis of the market and the new opportunities that market players can expect. In addition, the report projects the market to progress at a CAGR of 5.37%. 37% of the market's growth will originate from APAC during the forecast period. China and India are the key markets for the rapeseed oil market in APAC. Market growth in this region will be slower than the growth of the market in Europe and North America. The rising awareness about health concerns will facilitate the rapeseed oil market growth in APAC over the forecast period.
Rapeseed Oil Market: Health benefits associated with rapeseed oil to drive growth
The health benefits associated with rapeseed oil is one of the key drivers supporting the rapeseed oil market growth. Rapeseed oil contains a large amount of omega-3 fatty acids. It is one of the best cooking oils for brain health, as it enhances the permeability of brain cells, thereby promoting communication between them. Furthermore, the Omega-6 fatty acids present in rapeseed oil are beneficial for the efficient working of the respiratory system and circulatory system. It is a rich, concentrated source of vitamin E, which has various benefits for the eyes, skin, and hair. Significantly, it contains a huge amount of phytosterols, which help in preserving the activity of the cells, thereby helping the immune system to function properly.
Rapeseed Oil Market: Consumer preferences toward opting for healthy substitutes and veganism engulf to be a trend
Consumer preferences toward opting for healthy substitutes and veganism engulf is one of the key trends contributing to the rapeseed oil market growth. Consumer preference for functional and health-based naturally derived products drives the market. Rapeseeds are high in calcium, magnesium, and potassium and are thought to boost energy, stabilize blood sugar, and aid digestion. Apart from the food industry, oil is widely used in personal care products such as oils, creams, and lotions. The presence of Vitamin E and antioxidants in cosmetic products aid in the reduction of scar tissue, the repair of damaged hair, and the treatment of skin conditions such as itching, eczema, and acne, all of which promote healthy skin. The shift in consumer preferences due to health concerns and veganism has resulted in the greater availability of these products in supermarkets
Rapeseed Oil Market: Segmentation Analysis
The market research report segments the rapeseed oil market by Distribution Channel (Offline and Online) and Geography (APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa).
The rapeseed oil market share growth by the offline segment will be significant for revenue generation. Offline distribution channels have emerged as a key distribution medium for the vendors operating in the global rapeseed market as they provide enough stock space for several brands of edible oils, including rapeseed oil, thereby providing buyers with several options to choose from. On the other hand, developing nations like India, South Africa, Brazil, and others have witnessed significant infrastructural development in the past few years, which, in turn, has led to the increasing penetration of organized retailing outlets in these countries, thereby positively affecting the growth of the rapeseed oil market in these countries.
Rapeseed Oil Market Scope
Report Coverage
Details
Page number
120
Base year
2021
Forecast period
2022-2026
Growth momentum & CAGR
Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.37%
Market growth 2022-2026
USD 12.35 billion
Market structure
Fragmented
YoY growth (%)
4.8
Performing market contribution
APAC at 37%
Competitive landscape
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
Companies profiled
Alicorp SAA, Amazon.com Inc., Bunge Ltd., Cargill Inc., COFCO Corp., Farrington Oils, Hillfarm Oils Ltd., Israbar Oils & Grains, KOYO KAIUN Co. Ltd, Littleseed, Louis Dreyfus Co. BV, Nisshin OilliO Group Ltd., NMGK Group, Ola Oils, OLVEA Vegetable Oils, Southern Oil (PTY) Ltd., Viterra Inc., Walter Rau Neusser, Wilmar International Ltd., and Archer Daniels Midland Co.
Market Dynamics
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period,
Customization purview
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Table of Content
1 Executive Summary
- 1.1 Market overview
- Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview
- Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview
- Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics
- Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography
- Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Distribution Channel
- Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth
- Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth
- Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning
2 Market Landscape
- 2.1 Market ecosystem
- Exhibit 09: Parent market
- Exhibit 10: Market Characteristics
3 Market Sizing
- 3.1 Market definition
- Exhibit 11: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition
- 3.2 Market segment analysis
- Exhibit 12: Market segments
- 3.3 Market size 2021
- 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026
- Exhibit 13: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 14: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 15: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 16: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
4 Five Forces Analysis
- 4.1 Five forces summary
- Exhibit 17: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2021 and 2026
- 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers
- Exhibit 18: Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026
- 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers
- Exhibit 19: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026
- 4.4 Threat of new entrants
- Exhibit 20: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026
- 4.5 Threat of substitutes
- Exhibit 21: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026
- 4.6 Threat of rivalry
- Exhibit 22: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026
- 4.7 Market condition
- Exhibit 23: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2021 and 2026
5 Market Segmentation by Distribution Channel
- 5.1 Market segments
- Exhibit 24: Chart on Distribution Channel - Market share 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 25: Data Table on Distribution Channel - Market share 2021-2026 (%)
- 5.2 Comparison by Distribution Channel
- Exhibit 26: Chart on Comparison by Distribution Channel
- Exhibit 27: Data Table on Comparison by Distribution Channel
- 5.3 Offline - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 28: Chart on Offline - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 29: Data Table on Offline - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 30: Chart on Offline - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 31: Data Table on Offline - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 5.4 Online - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 32: Chart on Online - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 33: Data Table on Online - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 34: Chart on Online - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 35: Data Table on Online - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 5.5 Market opportunity by Distribution Channel
- Exhibit 36: Market opportunity by Distribution Channel ($ million)
6 Customer Landscape
- 6.1 Customer landscape overview
- Exhibit 37: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria
7 Geographic Landscape
- 7.1 Geographic segmentation
- Exhibit 38: Chart on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 39: Data Table on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.2 Geographic comparison
- Exhibit 40: Chart on Geographic comparison
- Exhibit 41: Data Table on Geographic comparison
- 7.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 42: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 43: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 44: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 45: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 46: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 47: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 48: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 49: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.5 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 50: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 51: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 52: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 53: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 54: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 55: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 56: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 57: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 58: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 59: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 60: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 61: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.8 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 62: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 63: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 64: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 65: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.9 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 66: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 67: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 68: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 69: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.10 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 70: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 71: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 72: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 73: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.11 India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 74: Chart on India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 75: Data Table on India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 76: Chart on India - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 77: Data Table on India - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.12 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 78: Chart on UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 79: Data Table on UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 80: Chart on UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 81: Data Table on UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.13 Market opportunity by geography
- Exhibit 82: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)
8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
- 8.1 Market drivers
- 8.2 Market challenges
- 8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges
- Exhibit 83: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2021 and 2026
- 8.4 Market trends
9 Vendor Landscape
- 9.1 Overview
- 9.2 Vendor landscape
- Exhibit 84: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation
- 9.3 Landscape disruption
- Exhibit 85: Overview on factors of disruption
- 9.4 Industry risks
- Exhibit 86: Impact of key risks on business
10 Vendor Analysis
- 10.1 Vendors covered
- Exhibit 87: Vendors covered
- 10.2 Market positioning of vendors
- Exhibit 88: Matrix on vendor position and classification
- 10.3 Alicorp SAA
- Exhibit 89: Alicorp SAA - Overview
- Exhibit 90: Alicorp SAA - Product / Service
- Exhibit 91: Alicorp SAA - Key offerings
- 10.4 Amazon.com Inc.
- Exhibit 92: Amazon.com Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 93: Amazon.com Inc. - Business segments
- Exhibit 94: Amazon.com Inc. - Key news
- Exhibit 95: Amazon.com Inc. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 96: Amazon.com Inc. - Segment focus
- 10.5 Archer Daniels Midland Co.
- Exhibit 97: Archer Daniels Midland Co. - Overview
- Exhibit 98: Archer Daniels Midland Co. - Business segments
- Exhibit 99: Archer Daniels Midland Co. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 100: Archer Daniels Midland Co. - Segment focus
- 10.6 Bunge Ltd.
- Exhibit 101: Bunge Ltd. - Overview
- Exhibit 102: Bunge Ltd. - Business segments
- Exhibit 103: Bunge Ltd. - Key news
- Exhibit 104: Bunge Ltd. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 105: Bunge Ltd. - Segment focus
- 10.7 Cargill Inc.
- Exhibit 106: Cargill Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 107: Cargill Inc. - Product / Service
- Exhibit 108: Cargill Inc. - Key news
- Exhibit 109: Cargill Inc. - Key offerings
- 10.8 COFCO Corp.
- Exhibit 110: COFCO Corp. - Overview
- Exhibit 111: COFCO Corp. - Product / Service
- Exhibit 112: COFCO Corp. - Key offerings
- 10.9 Farrington Oils
- Exhibit 113: Farrington Oils - Overview
- Exhibit 114: Farrington Oils - Product / Service
- Exhibit 115: Farrington Oils - Key offerings
- 10.10 Hillfarm Oils Ltd.
- Exhibit 116: Hillfarm Oils Ltd. - Overview
- Exhibit 117: Hillfarm Oils Ltd. - Product / Service
- Exhibit 118: Hillfarm Oils Ltd. - Key offerings
- 10.11 Israbar Oils Grains
- Exhibit 119: Israbar Oils Grains - Overview
- Exhibit 120: Israbar Oils Grains - Product / Service
- Exhibit 121: Israbar Oils Grains - Key offerings
- 10.12 KOYO KAIUN Co. Ltd
- Exhibit 122: KOYO KAIUN Co. Ltd - Overview
- Exhibit 123: KOYO KAIUN Co. Ltd - Product / Service
- Exhibit 124: KOYO KAIUN Co. Ltd - Key offerings
11 Appendix
- 11.1 Scope of the report
- 11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist
- Exhibit 125: Inclusions checklist
- Exhibit 126: Exclusions checklist
- 11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$
- Exhibit 127: Currency conversion rates for US$
- 11.4 Research methodology
- Exhibit 128: Research methodology
- Exhibit 129: Validation techniques employed for market sizing
- Exhibit 130: Information sources
- 11.5 List of abbreviations
- Exhibit 131: List of abbreviations
