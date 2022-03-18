MEDIA ADVISORY - Official Opening of the Seaway: the first ship of the 2022 season will be sailing as of March 24th

ST. CATHARINES, ON, March 18, 2022 /CNW/ - The 64th navigation season of the St. Lawrence Seaway will be officially launched on March 24, 2022. To mark the passage of the first ship of the year through the Welland Canal, in St-Catharines, the St. Lawrence Seaway Management Corporation will hold an event that will bring together dignitaries from the Canadian Government, as well as representatives from both the Canadian and American Corporations.
This will be an opportunity for the Corporation to share its views for 2022 and explain the Seaway's role in Canada's economic recovery and in the global supply chain. An impressive artwork will be unveiled on the Trillium Class bulk carrier CSL Welland, the first ship to transit through the Welland Canal.
If you cannot make it to the lock, a link to the virtual conference will be shared with you after the event. In addition, photos and B-Roll will be available for use by the media.
WHAT:
Launch of the St. Lawrence Seaway's 64th Navigation Season (in-person event)
WHERE:
St. Catharines Museum & Welland Canals Centre 1932 Welland Canals Parkway (at Lock 3)
WHEN:
Thursday, March 24, 2022, 10:00 a.m.
WHO:
To attend the event, you must register with the media contact person. If you would like to arrange an interview, please also communicate with the media contact person.
About The St. Lawrence Seaway Management Corporation
The St. Lawrence Seaway Management Corporation was established in 1998 as a not-for-profit corporation by the Government of Canada, Seaway users and other key stakeholders. In accordance with provisions of the Canada Marine Act, the Corporation manages and operates the Canadian assets of the St. Lawrence Seaway, which remain the property of the Government of Canada, under a long-term agreement with Transport Canada.
SOURCE The St. Lawrence Seaway Management Corporation
