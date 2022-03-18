MEDIA ADVISORY - Official Opening of the Seaway: the first ship of the 2022 season will be sailing as of March 24th

ST. CATHARINES, ON, March 18, 2022 /CNW/ - The 64th navigation season of the St. Lawrence Seaway will be officially launched on March 24, 2022. To mark the passage of the first ship of the year through the Welland Canal, in St-Catharines, the St. Lawrence Seaway Management Corporation will hold an event that will bring together dignitaries from the Canadian Government, as well as representatives from both the Canadian and American Corporations.

This will be an opportunity for the Corporation to share its views for 2022 and explain the Seaway's role in Canada's economic recovery and in the global supply chain. An impressive artwork will be unveiled on the Trillium Class bulk carrier CSL Welland, the first ship to transit through the Welland Canal.

WHAT: Launch of the St. Lawrence Seaway's 64th Navigation Season (in-person event)



WHERE: St. Catharines Museum & Welland Canals Centre 1932 Welland Canals Parkway (at Lock 3)



WHEN: Thursday, March 24, 2022, 10:00 a.m.



WHO: Terence Bowles, President and Chief Executive Officer, The St. Lawrence Seaway Management Corporation

Craig Middlebrook, Deputy Administrator, The Great Lakes St. Lawrence Seaway Development Corporation (United States)

Louis Martel, President and Chief Executive Officer, CSL Group

Jim Bradley - Chair, Niagara Region

Walter Sendzik, Mayor of St-Catharines

The Honourable Omar Alghabra, Minister of Transport, Government of Canada, who will be present virtually

About The St. Lawrence Seaway Management Corporation

The St. Lawrence Seaway Management Corporation was established in 1998 as a not-for-profit corporation by the Government of Canada, Seaway users and other key stakeholders. In accordance with provisions of the Canada Marine Act, the Corporation manages and operates the Canadian assets of the St. Lawrence Seaway, which remain the property of the Government of Canada, under a long-term agreement with Transport Canada.

