CORONA CONTINUES COMMITMENT TO PROTECTING PARADISE BY HOSTING FIRST-EVER GLOBAL PLASTIC FISHING TOURNAMENT

Timed to Global Recycling Day, Corona's global fishing event recycled five tons of plastic debris from waters worldwide while aiming to generate a second source of income for fisherpeople

LONDON, March 18, 2022 /CNW/ -- Today, on Global Recycling Day, global beer brand Corona revealed the results of their first global Plastic Fishing Tournament, a series of events held around the world to remove plastic debris from the ocean and raise awareness about marine plastic pollution. The events held in Mexico, China, Brazil and Israel compensated local fisherpeople for their plastic debris hauls and connected fisherpeople in the region with a local recycling center to collect and recycle plastic debris found in the ocean aiming to provide a new way of generating income.

As a result of the local efforts, the plastic collected will either be recycled or transformed for local communities such as community sculptures, pallets for transportation and beachwear merchandise. From North America and South America to Asia and the Middle East, more than 150 total community members participated in the collection spending more than 15 hours collectively fishing for plastic.

According to the World Economic Forum , it is estimated that by 2050 there will be more plastic than fish in the sea impacting the livelihood of fisherpeople. The pollution of the oceans around the world is so alarming that Corona is continuing to find ways to expand protection and preservation efforts from the beaches to the sea. Corona's Global Plastic Fishing Tournament demonstrates how communities come together to help the environment and support the area economically. For the worldwide event, Corona and local recycling companies compensated the independent fisherpeople who make their livelihood from the oceans, for their hauls and time supporting the expedition. In addition, Corona hosted workshops for local fisherpeople on environmental initiatives and best practices. These important discussions focused on how we all play a role in diverting oceanic waste from our waterways.

"Corona's Plastic Fishing Tournament is another step forward in our long-term purpose to leave no plastic in nature," said Felipe Ambra, Global Vice President for Corona. "At Corona, our environmental commitment is rooted in preserving and protecting our oceans and beaches. We feel it is our responsibility to protect paradise for generations to come, and we want to lead the way and inspire others to do the same."

The first Plastic Fishing Tournament was a brand-led initiative based on an internal corporate social responsibility innovation challenge that was piloted in Mexico in 2021. Advertising agency, WeBelievers, collaborated closely with Corona on the planning and execution of the Plastic Fishing Tournament.

"It is an honor to be able to work for a brand that demonstrates its commitment with actions, by creating and developing scalable platforms that have a real impact on the lives of people and the planet" said Gustavo Lauria, Co-Founder and CCO of We Believers.

What originated as an idea is now a worldwide effort to help recover more plastic from the environment than it generates with additional Plastic Fishing Tournaments later this year. The effort continues Corona's commitment as the first in the beverage industry to become 'net-zero plastic,' which was announced in 2021 – reinforcing the different ways Corona is recovering more plastic from the environment than it releases into the world. The Plastic Fishing Tournament builds on Corona's longstanding commitment to help protect the world's oceans and beaches from plastic pollution. To date, Corona has conducted over 1,400 clean-ups, engaged over 68,000 volunteers, and collected plastic waste from more than 44 million square meters of beach.

