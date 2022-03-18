Blow Molding Resin Market size to grow by USD 17.88 billion | Packaging segment to have maximum market share | Technavio

NEW YORK, March 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- " Blow Molding Resin Market by End-user and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026 " report has been added to Technavio's offering. The market is expected to grow by USD 17.88 billion between 2021 and 2026. The market is anticipated to observe a YOY growth of 6.45% and accelerate at a CAGR of 6.73% during the forecast period.

Market Dynamics



The growing demand for packaged beverages will be driving the growth of the market. Changing consumer lifestyles coupled with the rising disposable incomes have increased the demand for on-the-go beverage products. This is evident in emerging economies such as Brazil, China, India, South Africa, and Vietnam. Also, the rising consumption of bottled water is significantly contributing to the sales of packaged beverages. Beverage companies use plastic packaging solutions such as PET, polystyrene, and PP for the packaging of fluid or liquids. Thus, with the growing demand for packaged beverages, the demand for blow molding resins will increase during the forecast period.

In addition, factors such as the rising adoption of PET as a packaging solution and the increasing demand for blow molding resins from automotive & transportation will further drive the growth of the blow molding resin. However, growing global demand for pouch packaging solutions might hamper the market growth.

Company Profiles



The blow molding resin market report includes information on the product launches, sustainability, and prospects of leading vendors including AGC Chemicals Americas Inc., BASF SE, Braskem SA, Chevron Phillips Chemical Co. LLC, Dow Inc., Eastman Chemical Co., Exxon Mobil Corp., Formosa Plastics Corp., Haldia Petrochemicals Ltd., INEOS Group Holdings SA, LANXESS AG, LyondellBasell Industries NV, LG Chem Ltd., Reliance Industries Ltd., SABIC, Shin Etsu Chemical Co. Ltd., Solvay SA, The Chemours Co., Versalis SpA, and Westlake Chemical Corp.

Competitive Analysis



The competitive scenario provided in the blow molding resin market report analyzes, evaluates, and positions companies based on various performance indicators. Some of the factors considered for this analysis include the financial performance of companies over the past few years, growth strategies, product innovations, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.

Market Segmentation by End-user:

By end-user, the market is classified into packaging, automotive, consumer goods, building and construction, and others.

The packaging segment accounted for the maximum share in the market in 2021.

The segment is driven by the increasing demand for blow molding resin for the packaging of food and beverages, household, and personal care products.

Also, the demand for lightweight packaging solutions is contributing to the growth of the segment.

Market Segmentation by Geography:

By Geography, the market is analyzed across APAC, North America , Europe , Middle East and Africa , and South America .

, , and , and . APAC will have the largest share of the market. The region currently occupies 49% of the global market share.

Factors such as increasing industrial activities, growing e-commerce, the rising demand for consumer-packaged goods, and rapid urbanization are driving the growth of the blow molding resin market in APAC.

China , South Korea , and Japan are the key markets for blow molding resin in APAC.

, , and are the key markets for blow molding resin in APAC. The US, Canada , and Germany will also emerge as major markets for blow molding resin during the forecast period.

Blow Molding Resin Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.73% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 17.88 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 6.45 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution APAC at 49% Key consumer countries US, Canada, China, South Korea, Japan, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled AGC Chemicals Americas Inc., BASF SE, Braskem SA, Chevron Phillips Chemical Co. LLC, Dow Inc., Eastman Chemical Co., Exxon Mobil Corp., Formosa Plastics Corp., Haldia Petrochemicals Ltd., INEOS Group Holdings SA, LANXESS AG, LyondellBasell Industries NV, LG Chem Ltd., Reliance Industries Ltd., SABIC, Shin Etsu Chemical Co. Ltd., Solvay SA, The Chemours Co., Versalis SpA, and Westlake Chemical Corp. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

