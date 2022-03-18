Nakamichi collaborates with Customers to build the new Shockwafe Ultra 9.2 eARC soundbar (2022), delivering unrivaled 360º surround and bass performance

SAN JOSE, Calif., March 18, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Nakamichi has just announced an all-new, fully upgraded version of its top-rated Shockwafe soundbar. The Shockwafe Ultra 9.2 eARC soundbar (2022) model features Dolby Atmos, Dolby Vision, eARC connectivity and an all-new exclusive SSE MAX technology – a state of the art architecture of hardware and software performance technologies.

The Shockwafe Ultra 9.2 SSE holds the title of the #1-rated Dolby Atmos soundbar with subwoofer from 2017-2021 based on review ratings from Amazon, Best Buy and B&H Photo Video. With its unmatched price-to-performance ratio and the industry's 1st dual subwoofers and quad modular surround speakers, Shockwafe has made it possible to replicate the true 360° cinema experience at home in a plug-and-play fashion. Driven by the passion of redefining audio excellence, Nakamichi has not stopped here.

By utilizing an unconventional approach to big brands, Nakamichi collaborated with its customers through survey and beta tests and analyzed over 5000 reviews to understand the desired upgrades and features that consumers wanted for their 2022 model. The 2022 flagship will be available in select retailers in February 2022 with a MSRP of $1899.99.

The new Shockwafe Ultra 9.2 eARC soundbar flagship system is a celebration of the relationships we have with our beloved tribe of Nakamichi fans. It is the new reference of plug-and-play home theater, enabling owners to enjoy a movie, music and gaming surround experience unmatched by any soundbar system.

Spatial Surround Elevation (SSE) MAX Surround Processing Technology

SSE MAX is a state of the art architecture consisting of precisely-tuned performance hardware and the exclusive SSE surround processing software technologies featured in previous Shockwafe series. This perfect convergence of power, processing and performance delivers the most immersive 360° movie, music and gaming entertainment experience possible.

For more information on SSE MAX technology, visit http://www.nakamichi-usa.com/shockwafe-sse-max

Unparalleled Acoustic Delivery by High Performance Hardware Upgrades

1) Soundbar: Front Row Listening Experience, Anywhere, Everytime

Pushing every performance boundary, this fully upgraded soundbar features custom-designed extended range twin-cone drivers, silk dome surround effects tweeters and high output amplifiers to deliver smooth, powerful, crystal-clear sound, ensuring every audience member has the best seat in the house. The supercharged soundbar and surround speakers are encased in a premium, matte black chassis.

2) Dual Subwoofers: A New Reference for Bass Authority

The bass performance of the signature dual 10" subwoofers has been elevated to an entirely new dimension with all-new high output amplifiers and upgraded subwoofer drivers. These wireless subwoofers will transform any room into a sweet spot filled with thunderous yet balanced lows, allowing owners to feel the true impact of deep rumbles, slams, and explosions.

3) Quad Modular Surround Speakers (2nd Gen): A Rich 360° Sphere of Cinema Sound

The quad two-way modular surround speakers welcome a silk dome tweeters and extended range twin-cone drivers upgrade. The surround speakers collaborate seamlessly with the soundbar and subwoofers to produce a harmonious and all-enveloping sound bubble that encapsulates the audience in an unmatched 360° immersive surround experience.

4) Future-proof Connectivity

HDMI eARC (Enhanced Audio Return Channel) enables the soundbar to receive full quality, lossless audio coupled with 4K HDR and Dolby Vision pass-through to the TV. With 3 HDMI 2.1 inputs, multiple devices can be conveniently connected to the soundbar.

The Shockwafe Ultra 9.2 eARC is the world's first soundbar with Qualcomm aptX™ HD, allowing for listeners to stream their favorite tunes in up to 24-bit music quality from smart phones, tablets, or laptops via Bluetooth 5.0. Even the smallest details of the music are captured.

About Nakamichi

Nakamichi was founded in 1948 by Mr. Etsuro Nakamichi, and has since established itself as a trusted creator of high-quality audio products that deliver sound, style and substance. The Nakamichi product line is driven by an intense scientific curiosity, the love of music, and commitment to uncompromising quality and performance.

