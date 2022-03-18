Semiconductor Market - 76% of Growth to Originate from APAC| Use of Semiconductor Packaging Technology to Boost Market| 17000+ Technavio Reports

NEW YORK, March 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Semiconductor Market by Product (ICs, optoelectronics, discrete semiconductors, and sensors) and Geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and MEA) - Forecast and Analysis 2020-2024" report has been added to Technavio's offering. With ISO 9001:2015 certification, Technavio is proudly partnering with more than 100 Fortune 500 companies for over 16 years.
The potential growth difference for the semiconductor market between 2019 and 2024 is USD 90.80 billion. To get the exact yearly growth variance and the Y-O-Y growth rate, Talk to our analyst.
Key Market Dynamics:
- Market Driver - The key factor driving growth in the semiconductor market is the growing adoption of IoT devices. The IoT is a system of interrelated devices or things that are embedded in electronics, software, sensors, platforms, and networks. The increasing implementation of IoT devices across the residential and commercial sectors is driving the demand for sensors, including magnetic sensors. The IoT ecosystem is expanding rapidly, which is driving the implementation of smart devices such as smart security solutions, smart parking management systems, autonomous guided vehicles, autonomous mobile robots, and smart robots. Technavio expects the rising adoption of connected devices by industries such as automotive, industrial, and consumer electronics to have a positive impact on the growth of the global magnetic sensors market.
- Market Challenges - The increasing design complexity of semiconductor components will be a major challenge for the semiconductor market during the forecast period. The growing number of functionalities in consumer electronics, automotive, and other fields has increased the demand for multifunctional ICs. Moreover, the demand for miniaturized electronic devices such as tablets, smartwatches, smartphones, and other electronic devices has increased. These demands have forced semiconductor manufacturers to integrate new and more complex architecture and design of semiconductor ICs.
Segmentation Analysis
The semiconductor market report is segmented by Product (ICs, optoelectronics, discrete semiconductors, and sensors) and Geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and MEA)
- The semiconductor market share growth by the ICs segment will be significant for revenue generation. The IC segment is further categorized into memory, logic, analog, and micro components. The demand for memory technology stems mainly from the global data center market. The memory chips used in solid-state drives (SSDs) are the most important component in the data center architecture as they help to store and manage data in data centers. The number of data centers is increasing due to higher enterprise computing demands and Internet penetration. This, in turn, will fuel the need for memory chips during the forecast period.
- 76% of the market's growth will originate from APAC during the forecast period. China, South Korea (Republic of Korea), Taiwan, and Singapore are the key markets for semiconductors in APAC. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in the European, MEA, and North American regions. The growing demand for semiconductors from the automotive, aerospace, electronic and electrical, and other end-user industries in developing countries such as China and India will facilitate the semiconductor market growth in APAC over the forecast period.
Some Companies Mentioned
- Broadcom Inc.
- Infineon Technologies AG
- Intel Corp.
- Micron Technology Inc.
- NVIDIA Corp.
- NXP Semiconductors NV
- Qualcomm Inc.
- Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.
- SK HYNIX Inc.
- and Texas Instruments Inc.
