OSLO, Norway, March 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The annual general meeting of Aker Offshore Wind AS will be held on Tuesday, 19 April 2022 at CET 1400, as a virtual meeting, where the agenda includes the election of new auditor.
The meeting will be conducted as a virtual meeting only, accessible online via Lumi AGM. All shareholders will be able to participate in the meeting, vote and ask questions from smartphones, tablets or desktop devices. For further information regarding electronic participation, please refer to the guide available at www.akeroffshorewind.com/investors/annual-general-meeting/
No pre-registration is needed for attending online, but attendees must be logged in before the meeting starts. Deadline for registration of advance votes and proxies is 18 April 2022 at CET 1400.
Please find attached the following documents:
- Notice Annual General Meeting 2022
- Proxy forms Annual General Meeting 2022
- Proposed Resolutions for the Annual General Meeting 2022
- Recommendation on Selection of Auditor
All documents to be processed in the meeting are available at www.akeroffshorewind.com/investors/annual-general-meeting/
CONTACT:
For further information, please contact:
Maria Lanza Knudsen, media contact, +47 48 44 24 26, maria.knudsen@akeroffshorewind.com
Christian Yggeseth, investor contact, +47 915 10 000, christian.yggeseth@akerhorizons.com
Cision http://news.cision.com
https://news.cision.com/aker-offshore-wind-as/r/aker-offshore-wind-as--notice-of-annual-general-meeting,c3527451
The following files are available for download:
Aker Offshore Wind - Notice Annual General Meeting 2022
https://mb.cision.com/Public/20224/3527451/a60b4196f53f5f30.pdf
Aker Offshore Wind - Proxy forms Annual General Meeting 2022
https://mb.cision.com/Public/20224/3527451/b0a4a6c69395fdf5.pdf
Aker Offshore Wind - Proposed Resolutions for the Annual General Meeting 2022
https://mb.cision.com/Public/20224/3527451/ac761fdd7688e6bb.pdf
Aker Offshore Wind - Recommendation on Selection of Auditor
SOURCE Aker Offshore Wind AS
