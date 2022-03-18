oOh!media goes live on Ramco Global Payroll & HR

SYDNEY, Australia and CHENNAI, India, March 18, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Leading global payroll software provider Ramco Systems announced that it has successfully implemented its Global Payroll & HR solution at oOh!media, Australia and New Zealand's leading Out of Home media company, thereby digitally transforming oOh!'s HR and payroll operations of 800+ employees.

Ramco's Global Payroll & HR software replaces oOh!'s legacy HR and payroll systems with a single application platform, enabling oOh! to transition from outsourcing their payroll operations to managing them in-house. With modules for Core HR, Leave & Payroll together with ESS and MSS, Ramco Global Payroll is bundled with a next-gen innovative mobile application and chatbot, enabling employees to carry out most HR transactions without having to log into an application. The solution also integrates with multiple other applications using REST APIs thereby delivering secure and seamless data flow. Importantly, oOh! also goes live with Single Touch Payroll (Phase 2) well ahead of the cut-off set by the Australian Taxation Office (ATO).

David Leahy, Group Director Corporate Services at oOh!, said: "At oOh!, we feel passionately about the power of technology to optimise our processes and enhance our employee experience. We originally selected Ramco's Global Payroll and HRIS solution to replace, consolidate and transform multiple legacy solutions borne out of prior business acquisitions. Following a recent successful go-live, Ramco has helped us realise the vision of a single standardised view of payroll across our business as well as a single source of truth for employee information. We look forward to continuing to realise further benefits in ongoing process improvement and utilisation of better employee insights with Ramco."

Rohit Mathur, Head – Ramco Global Payroll Solution, Ramco Systems, said, "Ramco's track record of delivering successful payroll transformations globally has enabled us to replace multiple legacy systems and streamline manual processes for companies of all sizes. Offering a Single Touch Payroll (Phase 2) compliant Payroll software bundled with next-gen innovations reaffirms our credibility with our clients. We look forward to a long and fruitful journey with oOh!media."

Complete with mobile, chatbots, voice, and facial recognition-based workforce management, organizations can deploy Ramco Global Payroll & HR on-cloud, on premise or leverage as a managed service. The multi-tenant architecture with embedded intelligence, device agnostics features and API integration now serves more than 500+ customers worldwide. With innovative concepts of Artificial Intelligence & Machine learning, Context-sensitive Pop-ups and Chatbots to carry out self-service, and Voice based transactions on Google Assistant & Alexa, Ramco has been setting the benchmark for Innovation in this segment. With statutory compliance across 60+ countries covering U.S., ANZ, Asia (including Japan & China), Middle-East & Africa, UK and Ireland, Ramco's Global Payroll is available in English, Japanese, Mandarin, Bahasa, Thai, Malay, and Arabic among others.

About Ramco Systems

Ramco is a next-gen enterprise software player disrupting the market with its multi-tenant cloud and mobile-based enterprise software in HR and Global Payroll, ERP and M&E MRO for Aviation. Part of the USD 1 billion Ramco Group, Ramco Systems focuses on Innovation and Culture to differentiate itself in the marketplace. On the Innovation front, Ramco has been focusing on moving towards Active ERP leveraging Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning by building features such as Talk It - which allows transactions to be carried out by simple voice commands, Bot it – which allows users to complete transactions using natural conversations; Mail It – transact with the application by just sending an email; HUB It - a one screen does it all concept built to address all activities of a user; Thumb It – mobility where the system presents users with option to choose rather than type values and Prompt It – a cognitive ability which will let the system complete the transaction and prompts the user for approval.

With 2000+ employees spread across 28 offices, globally, Ramco follows a flat and open culture where employees are encouraged to share knowledge and grow. No Hierarchies, Cabin-less Offices, Respect work and not titles, among others are what makes the team say, Thank God it's Monday!

Winner of 2020 ISG Paragon Awards Asia Pacific, for 'Transformation' and 'Collaboration' Awards

Leader in NelsonHall's NEAT Matrix for Next Gen Payroll Services;

Winner Global Payroll Transformation Project of the Year – 2019 by Global Payroll Association;

Winner of 2018 ISG Paragon Awards Australia, for 'Best Imagination' Award

For more information, please visit https://www.ramco.com/products/payroll

Follow Ramco on Twitter @RamcoSystems / @RamcoPayroll and stay tuned to https://www.ramco.com/blog

For further information, contact:

Neha Hasija

+91 9940320066

neha.hasija@ramco.com

Media Contact

Neha Hasija, Ramco Systems, +91 4466534000 Ext: 4204, neha.hasija@ramco.com

Twitter, Facebook

SOURCE Ramco Systems