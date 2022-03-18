RIETI-CEPR Online Symposium "Exploring New Capitalism" Set for March 23

TOKYO, March 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Tokyo-based Research Institute of Economy, Trade and Industry (RIETI) has announced that it will host an online symposium on March 23 together with the London-based Centre for Economic Policy Research (CEPR) to discuss "new capitalism" and other topics.
The Japanese government aims to realize new capitalism based on the concepts of a "Virtuous Circle of Growth and Distribution" and "Pioneering a New Post-Corona Society." In the new capitalism, the issues to be addressed include the decline in productivity and international competitiveness of the Japanese economy, as well as climate change and the intensifying international competition over technology.
At the symposium, European and Japanese experts will discuss the new capitalism, "Climate Change and Economic Dynamism" and "Global Value Chains (GVC) Resilience in the Face of Geoeconomics Shocks," exploring ways to solve both global and Japanese problems.
- Time / Date: 5:00pm-6:30pm (JST) / 9:00am-10:30am (CET), Wednesday, March 23, 2022
- Language: English
- Admission: Free
- Memo: Online (Live Stream)
- Hosts: Research Institute of Economy, Trade and Industry (RIETI) / Centre for Economic Policy Research (CEPR)
More information: https://www.rieti.go.jp/en/events/22032301/info.html
Entry: https://rieti.smktg.jp/public/application/add/6874?lang=en
*To participate, fill in the registration form from the above link.
Program
Keynote Speech: Agenda for the New Capitalism
YANO Makoto; Chairman, RIETI / Project Professor, Institute of Economic Research, Kyoto University / Professor by Special Appointment, Sophia University
Panel Discussion 1: Climate Change and Economic Dynamism -- Innovation for economic and planetary security
- Panelists
Rick VAN DER PLOEG; Research Fellow, CEPR / Professor of Economics and Research Director, Oxford Centre for the Analysis of Resource Rich Economies (OxCarre), University of Oxford
ONO Yuki; Representative, Hachidori Denryoku, Borderless Japan, Inc.
-Moderator
Richard BALDWIN; Professor of International Economics, Graduate Institute, Geneva
Panel Discussion 2: GVC Resilience in the Face of Geoeconomics Shocks
- Panelists
Richard BALDWIN
TODO Yasuyuki; Faculty Fellow, RIETI / Professor, Faculty of Political Science and Economics, Waseda University
- Moderator
WATANABE Tetsuya; Vice President, RIETI
Summary and Concluding Reflection
- Moderator
Richard BALDWIN
