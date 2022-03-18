Flock Adhesives Market Size To Grow By USD 849.2 million | Technavio

NEW YORK, March 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ --
Flock Adhesives Market Facts at a Glance-
- Total Pages: 120
- Companies: 10+ – Including Anhui Sinograce Chemical Co. Ltd., Argent International Inc., Feteks, Campbell Coutts Ltd., H.B. Fuller Co., Henkel AG and Co. KGaA, International Coatings Co. Inc., Jehan Impex, Jesons Industries Ltd., Kissel Wolf GmbH, LORD Corp., Nyatex Adhesive and Chemical Co., Ralken Colours, Sika AG, Stahl Holdings BV, SwissFlock AG, Dow Inc., Weifang Ruiguang Chemical Co Ltd., Wenzhou Huate Hot Melt Adhesive Co Ltd., and Yuyao Jiangnan Chemical Co. Ltd. among others.
- Coverage: Key drivers, trends, and challenges; Product insights & news; Value chain analysis; Parent market analysis; Vendor landscape
- Segments: Application (textiles, automotive, paper and packaging, and others) Geographies: APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa
To understand more about Market Dynamics. Download our FREE sample report
According to the recent market study by Technavio, the Flock Adhesives Market is expected to increase by USD 849.2 million from 2021 to 2026, with an accelerated CAGR of 6%. The report provides a detailed analysis of drivers & opportunities, top winning strategies, competitive scenario, future market trends, market size & estimations, and major investment pockets.
The flock adhesives market covers the following areas:
Flock Adhesives Market Sizing
Flock Adhesives Market Forecast
Flock Adhesives Market Analysis
Vendor Insights-
The flock adhesives market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as mergers and acquisitions to compete in the market. The key offerings of some of the vendors are listed below:
- Anhui Sinograce Chemical Co. Ltd. - The company offers water-based polyurethane electrostatic flocking adhesive PU-825, which is designed for rubber, PVC, PU, shoe materials, and others. It is VOC free and formaldehyde-free.
Find additional highlights on the vendors and their product offerings. Download Free Sample Report
Regional Market Outlook
The flock adhesives market share growth in APAC will be significant during the forecast period. China and Japan are the key markets for the market in APAC. Market growth in the region will be faster than the growth of the market in other regions. The significant increase in the demand for flock adhesives from automotive and paper and packaging industries in countries such as China and India will drive the flock adhesives market growth in APAC during the forecast period.
Download our FREE sample report for more key highlights on the regional market share of most of the above-mentioned countries.
Latest Drivers & Trends Driving the Market-
- Flock Adhesives Market Driver:
- Rising demand from the textile industry:
The rising demand from the textile industry, owing to the growing textile industry across the world and rising government initiatives, is driving the growth of the market. For instance, in Feb 2021, the government of India announced the setting up of seven mega textile parks in the next three years.
- Flock Adhesives Market Trend:
- Growing trend of lightweight and low carbon-emitting vehicles:
Electric vehicles have the most significant impact on reducing greenhouse gas emissions in most countries, and light gasoline vehicles achieve significant reductions. Hence, the growing trend of lightweight and low carbon-emitting vehicles is expected to act as a driver for boosting the demand in the global flock adhesives market.
Find additional information about various other market Drivers & Trends mentioned in our FREE sample report.
Didn't Find What You Were Looking For? Customize Report-
Don't miss out on the opportunity to speak to our analyst and know more insights about this market report. Our analysts can also help you customize this report according to your needs. Our analysts and industry experts will work directly with you to understand your requirements and provide you with customized data in a short amount of time.
We offer USD 1,000 worth of FREE customization at the time of purchase. Speak to our Analyst now!
Flock Adhesives Market Scope
Report Coverage
Details
Page number
120
Base year
2021
Forecast period
2022-2026
Growth momentum & CAGR
Accelerate at a CAGR of 6%
Market growth 2022-2026
USD 849.2 million
Market structure
Fragmented
YoY growth (%)
5.0
Regional analysis
APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa
Performing market contribution
APAC at 44%
Key consumer countries
US, Canada, China, Japan, and Germany
Competitive landscape
Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope
Key companies profiled
Anhui Sinograce Chemical Co. Ltd., Argent International Inc., Feteks, Campbell Coutts Ltd., H.B. Fuller Co., Henkel AG and Co. KGaA, International Coatings Co. Inc., Jehan Impex, Jesons Industries Ltd., Kissel Wolf GmbH, LORD Corp., Nyatex Adhesive and Chemical Co., Ralken Colours, Sika AG, Stahl Holdings BV, SwissFlock AG, Dow Inc., Weifang Ruiguang Chemical Co Ltd., Wenzhou Huate Hot Melt Adhesive Co Ltd., and Yuyao Jiangnan Chemical Co. Ltd.
Market dynamics
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period
Customization purview
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Table of Contents
1 Executive Summary
- 1.1 Market overview
- Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview
- Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview
- Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics
- Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography
- Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Application
- Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth
- Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth
- Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning
2 Market Landscape
- 2.1 Market ecosystem
- Exhibit 09: Parent market
- Exhibit 10: Market Characteristics
3 Market Sizing
- 3.1 Market definition
- Exhibit 11: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition
- 3.2 Market segment analysis
- Exhibit 12: Market segments
- 3.3 Market size 2021
- 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026
- Exhibit 13: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 14: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 15: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 16: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
4 Five Forces Analysis
- 4.1 Five forces summary
- Exhibit 17: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2021 and 2026
- 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers
- Exhibit 18: Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026
- 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers
- Exhibit 19: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026
- 4.4 Threat of new entrants
- Exhibit 20: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026
- 4.5 Threat of substitutes
- Exhibit 21: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026
- 4.6 Threat of rivalry
- Exhibit 22: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026
- 4.7 Market condition
- Exhibit 23: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2021 and 2026
5 Market Segmentation by Application
- 5.1 Market segments
- Exhibit 24: Chart on Application - Market share 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 25: Data Table on Application - Market share 2021-2026 (%)
- 5.2 Comparison by Application
- Exhibit 26: Chart on Comparison by Application
- Exhibit 27: Data Table on Comparison by Application
- 5.3 Textiles - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 28: Chart on Textiles - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 29: Data Table on Textiles - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 30: Chart on Textiles - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 31: Data Table on Textiles - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 5.4 Automotive - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 32: Chart on Automotive - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 33: Data Table on Automotive - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 34: Chart on Automotive - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 35: Data Table on Automotive - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 5.5 Paper and packaging - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 36: Chart on Paper and packaging - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 37: Data Table on Paper and packaging - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 38: Chart on Paper and packaging - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 39: Data Table on Paper and packaging - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 5.6 Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 40: Chart on Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 41: Data Table on Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 42: Chart on Others - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 43: Data Table on Others - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 5.7 Market opportunity by Application
- Exhibit 44: Market opportunity by Application ($ million)
6 Customer Landscape
- 6.1 Customer landscape overview
- Exhibit 45: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria
7 Geographic Landscape
- 7.1 Geographic segmentation
- Exhibit 46: Chart on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 47: Data Table on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.2 Geographic comparison
- Exhibit 48: Chart on Geographic comparison
- Exhibit 49: Data Table on Geographic comparison
- 7.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 50: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 51: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 52: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 53: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 54: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 55: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 56: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 57: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 58: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 59: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 60: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 61: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 62: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 63: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 64: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 65: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 66: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 67: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 68: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 69: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 70: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 71: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 72: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 73: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.9 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 74: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 75: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 76: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 77: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.10 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 78: Chart on Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 79: Data Table on Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 80: Chart on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 81: Data Table on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.11 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 82: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 83: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 84: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 85: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.12 Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 86: Chart on Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 87: Data Table on Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 88: Chart on Canada - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 89: Data Table on Canada - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.13 Market opportunity by geography
- Exhibit 90: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)
8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
- 8.1 Market drivers
- 8.2 Market challenges
- 8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges
- Exhibit 91: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2021 and 2026
- 8.4 Market trends
9 Vendor Landscape
- 9.1 Overview
- 9.2 Vendor landscape
- Exhibit 92: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation
- 9.3 Landscape disruption
- Exhibit 93: Overview on factors of disruption
- 9.4 Industry risks
- Exhibit 94: Impact of key risks on business
10 Vendor Analysis
- 10.1 Vendors covered
- Exhibit 95: Vendors covered
- 10.2 Market positioning of vendors
- Exhibit 96: Matrix on vendor position and classification
- 10.3 Anhui Sinograce Chemical Co. Ltd.
- Exhibit 97: Anhui Sinograce Chemical Co. Ltd. - Overview
- Exhibit 98: Anhui Sinograce Chemical Co. Ltd. - Product / Service
- Exhibit 99: Anhui Sinograce Chemical Co. Ltd. - Key offerings
- 10.4 Dow Inc.
- Exhibit 100: Dow Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 101: Dow Inc. - Business segments
- Exhibit 102: Dow Inc. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 103: Dow Inc. - Segment focus
- 10.5 H.B. Fuller
- Exhibit 104: H.B. Fuller - Overview
- Exhibit 105: H.B. Fuller - Business segments
- Exhibit 106: H.B. Fuller - Key news
- Exhibit 107: H.B. Fuller - Key offerings
- Exhibit 108: H.B. Fuller - Segment focus
- 10.6 Henkel AG and Co. KGaA
- Exhibit 109: Henkel AG and Co. KGaA - Overview
- Exhibit 110: Henkel AG and Co. KGaA - Business segments
- Exhibit 111: Henkel AG and Co. KGaA - Key news
- Exhibit 112: Henkel AG and Co. KGaA - Key offerings
- Exhibit 113: Henkel AG and Co. KGaA - Segment focus
- 10.7 International Coatings Inc
- Exhibit 114: International Coatings Inc - Overview
- Exhibit 115: International Coatings Inc - Product / Service
- Exhibit 116: International Coatings Inc - Key offerings
- 10.8 Kissel Wolf GmbH
- Exhibit 117: Kissel Wolf GmbH - Overview
- Exhibit 118: Kissel Wolf GmbH - Product / Service
- Exhibit 119: Kissel Wolf GmbH - Key offerings
- 10.9 Lord Corporation
- Exhibit 120: Lord Corporation - Overview
- Exhibit 121: Lord Corporation - Product / Service
- Exhibit 122: Lord Corporation - Key offerings
- 10.10 Nyatex Adhesive and Chemical Co
- Exhibit 123: Nyatex Adhesive and Chemical Co - Overview
- Exhibit 124: Nyatex Adhesive and Chemical Co - Product / Service
- Exhibit 125: Nyatex Adhesive and Chemical Co - Key offerings
- 10.11 Sika AG
- Exhibit 126: Sika AG - Overview
- Exhibit 127: Sika AG - Business segments
- Exhibit 128: Sika AG - Key news
- Exhibit 129: Sika AG - Key offerings
- Exhibit 130: Sika AG - Segment focus
- 10.12 Stahl Holdings
- Exhibit 131: Stahl Holdings - Overview
- Exhibit 132: Stahl Holdings - Key offerings
11 Appendix
- 11.1 Scope of the report
- 11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist
- Exhibit 133: Inclusions checklist
- Exhibit 134: Exclusions checklist
- 11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$
- Exhibit 135: Currency conversion rates for US$
- 11.4 Research methodology
- Exhibit 136: Research methodology
- Exhibit 137: Validation techniques employed for market sizing
- Exhibit 138: Information sources
- 11.5 List of abbreviations
- Exhibit 139: List of abbreviations
