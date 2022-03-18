Dixie McGuffey's newly released "Tribute to Two Ordinary Lives" is a nostalgic dive into family history

MEADVILLE, Pa., March 18, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Tribute to Two Ordinary Lives": a delightful family history. "Tribute to Two Ordinary Lives" is the creation of published author Dixie McGuffey, a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother who carries a bachelor's degree in elementary education.

McGuffey shares, "Growing up I loved to hear about my parents' story about growing up. They seemed to be so different. I wondered how these two people got together. It was only recently that I had the time to put these stories down on paper.

"As I did this task for my family history, I realized how interesting these humorous and sometimes trying tales of these ordinary lives may interest others. I love to read. These stories would be exactly the type of material I enjoy.

"For this reason, I pursued the publishing of this book. I truly hope you, as the reader, will feel the great adoration I have for these two individuals. I hope you enjoy the memories of these two very different people."

Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Dixie McGuffey's new book is a heartfelt appreciation of the unique and valuable people who found each other and built an engaging life.

McGuffey shares a charming look into the lives of two unique and affable individuals.

Consumers can purchase "Tribute to Two Ordinary Lives" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.

For additional information or inquiries about "Tribute to Two Ordinary Lives," contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.

Media Contact

Christian Faith Publishing Media Department, Christian Faith Publishing, 8665540919, media@christianfaithpublishing.com

SOURCE Christian Faith Publishing