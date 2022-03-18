Teri Marcos's newly released "Potter" is an engaging spiritual narrative for young believers.

MEADVILLE, Pa., March 18, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Potter": a moving faith-based work for young readers. "Potter" is the creation of published author Teri Marcos, a loving wife, mother, and grandmother who finds joy in sharing Christian children's literature with her beloved grandchildren.

Marcos shares, "Potter is a poetic story about God's one hope of salvation for our twenty-first-century modern culture. Jesus of Nazareth, Yeshua, the Christ is the Messiah, the Way—born in Bethlehem to save us two thousand years ago. He is the Way yet today.

"The word of the Lord came: 'As the clay is in the Potter's hand, so are you in My hand' (Jeremiah 18:5–6)."

Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Teri Marcos's new book will encourage discussion of God's plans and appreciation for the many gifts he has bestowed.

Pairing an inspiring message with vibrant imagery, young readers will find an enjoyable visual and spiritual experience within the pages of this work.

Consumers can purchase"Potter" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.

For additional information or inquiries about "Potter," contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.



