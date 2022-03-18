Author Robert LoDolce's new book "The Praying Atheist" provides readers with a thought-provoking perspective on life, challenging societal norms

PATCHOGUE, N.Y., March 18, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Robert LoDolce, who grew up in Long Island, New York, has completed his new book "The Praying Atheist": a gripping and potent work that sheds light on the author's obsessive passion to discover a state of enlightenment and some deeper truth about life, along with his battle with addiction and the mental turmoil that followed.
Author Robert LoDolce introduces his work, writing, "In one sense, this book was just something I had to get off my chest. Maybe it was like a chip on my shoulder that I couldn't knock off, so I just wrote about it. As it turns out, writing is actually easier for me than I thought, because I can do it over, edit it, or simply erase it. On the other hand, writing is like a painting, as I'm stuck with it as it is. In one way I write like I used to paint. I'd make a mess on some canvas and then try to fix it up until I liked what I saw. Most of my art projects ended up in the garbage, just as this book almost did."
He goes on to explain how the book evolved through his writing process, sharing, "Originally, this book was going to be a comical account about my search for enlightenment. However, as I began writing, I realized that my search was far from over. As a result, the writing of this book spanned several years and has been written and rewritten many times over. In my search, I looked toward religion, psychology, science,
and philosophy for the answers to life's deeper questions. Looking back, I realized that writing it all down was my attempt at trying to figure it all out. Of course, I never figured it out, but not for want of trying."
Published by Page Publishing, Robert LoDolce's enlightening work allows readers to see the world through the author's unique viewpoint, highlighting how his personal experiences have shaped his beliefs.
Readers who wish to experience this interesting work can purchase "The Praying Atheist" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors' books, including distribution in the world's largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page's accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at http://www.pagepublishing.com.
Media Contact
Page Publishing Media Department, Page Publishing, 1-866-315-2708, media@pagepublishing.com
SOURCE Page Publishing
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.