Author Robert LoDolce's new book "The Praying Atheist" provides readers with a thought-provoking perspective on life, challenging societal norms

PATCHOGUE, N.Y., March 18, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Robert LoDolce, who grew up in Long Island, New York, has completed his new book "The Praying Atheist": a gripping and potent work that sheds light on the author's obsessive passion to discover a state of enlightenment and some deeper truth about life, along with his battle with addiction and the mental turmoil that followed.

Author Robert LoDolce introduces his work, writing, "In one sense, this book was just something I had to get off my chest. Maybe it was like a chip on my shoulder that I couldn't knock off, so I just wrote about it. As it turns out, writing is actually easier for me than I thought, because I can do it over, edit it, or simply erase it. On the other hand, writing is like a painting, as I'm stuck with it as it is. In one way I write like I used to paint. I'd make a mess on some canvas and then try to fix it up until I liked what I saw. Most of my art projects ended up in the garbage, just as this book almost did."

He goes on to explain how the book evolved through his writing process, sharing, "Originally, this book was going to be a comical account about my search for enlightenment. However, as I began writing, I realized that my search was far from over. As a result, the writing of this book spanned several years and has been written and rewritten many times over. In my search, I looked toward religion, psychology, science,

and philosophy for the answers to life's deeper questions. Looking back, I realized that writing it all down was my attempt at trying to figure it all out. Of course, I never figured it out, but not for want of trying."

