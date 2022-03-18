Author Travis Prewett's new book "Eddie's Goat" is a timeless work of fiction centered on the life and interpersonal relationships of a young man in a rural community

RICHLAND, Mo., March 18, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Travis Prewett, an English teacher, avid outdoorsman, and determined gardener living with his family in his native Ozark Mountains, where they shepherd a small flock of sheep and goats while enjoying the sounds of a few chickens, has completed his new book "Eddie's Goat": a gently riveting novel with and a nostalgic portrait of the deeply human connections that embody small-town American life.

Eddie Pierce has one job in the rural community simply known as the valley. He is the caretaker of Mrs. Claire's goats. It would be an easy enough business if it weren't for devilish Tiny and his impressive set of horns. But Tiny isn't the only problem Eddie has to face during a few aggravatingly hot weeks in May.

Eddie has built himself a comfortable life in the valley, but change is coming whether he is ready or not. A new couple has moved in, and Eddie quickly finds himself pulled between his affection for his girl, his loyalty to his friends, and his duty to an elderly widow.

Published by Page Publishing, Travis Prewett's engrossing book is an excellent choice for avid fiction readers.

Readers who wish to experience this engaging work can purchase "Eddie's Goat" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.

For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.

About Page Publishing:

Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors' books, including distribution in the world's largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing understands that authors should be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page's accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at http://www.pagepublishing.com

Media Contact

Page Publishing Media Department, Page Publishing, 1-866-315-2708, media@pagepublishing.com

SOURCE Page Publishing