Author J. Thomas Callahan's new novel "In Death-Filled Skies" is a compelling reflection of one man's wartime experiences when asked about them by his granddaughter

MESA, Ariz., March 18, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- J. Thomas Callahan, a U.S. Army veteran and criminal justice specialist, has completed his fifth novel "In Death-Filled Skies": The Saga of a Combat Crewman with the Mighty Eight; an intriguing wartime tale.
Mr. Callahan shares, "'What did you do in the war, Grandpa?' asked my eleven-year-old great-granddaughter one evening. In the time it took her to ask that one innocent question, my thoughts slipped back more than seventy years to the summer and fall of 1943 and to the airfields of East Anglia and into the death-laden skies over Nazi-occupied Europe. The Eighth Air Force's rule was simple: 'Complete twenty-five bombing missions, and you can go home.' The problem was, the odds of completing those twenty-five missions was almost nil.
In our B-17 Flying Fortress, my friends and I had to fight off Germany's finest fighter pilots in their Messerschmitts and Focke-Wulfs and fly through flak barrages so thick it looked, felt, and sounded like we were caught in the middle of a Texas tornado. We risked asphyxiation in the thin air at altitudes of twenty-five thousand feet or higher and endured temperatures so low that without the forty pounds of protective clothing covering us from head to toe, including electrically heated bunny suits, we would have frozen to death in a matter of minutes."
Published by Page Publishing, J. Thomas Callahan's compelling tale inspired by an innocent question his protagonist's granddaughter asked. After decades of staying quiet, he finally decided it was time for his family to know the truth.
Readers who wish to experience this captivating work can purchase "In Death-Filled Skies" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors' books, including distribution in the world's largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page's accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at http://www.pagepublishing.com.
Media Contact
Page Publishing Media Department, Page Publishing, 1-866-315-2708, media@pagepublishing.com
SOURCE Page Publishing
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.