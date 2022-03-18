Linnae Willis's newly released "Recovery" is a moving fiction that explores the life of a young man struggling with alcohol abuse

MEADVILLE, Pa., March 18, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Recovery": a potent tale of faith, healing, and overcoming the valleys of life. "Recovery" is the creation of published author Linnae Willis, a devoted daughter and college graduate.

Willis shares, "Todd Black is your average teenage boy. He has a loving family, loyal friends, and a solid relationship with his childhood-crush-turned-sweetheart, Melanie Watson.

"He also has a heartbreaking secret.

"After an accident takes the life of his father, Todd turns to alcohol to numb his pain.

"Recovery is a story of loss, forgiveness, redemption, and finding faith again.

"I hope that you enjoy reading Recovery as much as I enjoyed writing it."

Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Linnae Willis's new book will draw at the heartstrings and encourage the soul as readers witness a life of hope following a devastating loss.

Willis presents a compelling flagship novella that presents a tale of healing and hope through the peaks and valleys of life.

Consumers can purchase "Recovery" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.

