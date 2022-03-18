Donna F. Gash's newly released "The Gifts, The Armor, The Body" is an engaging spiritual discussion of what God has bestowed upon creation

MEADVILLE, Pa., March 18, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "The Gifts, The Armor, The Body": an articulate discussion of the tools God gives one to face spiritual warfare. "The Gifts, The Armor, The Body" is the creation of published author Donna F. Gash, a loving mother and proud daughter born in the mid-1950s in Gary, Indiana.

Gash shares, "My prayer is that this information brings unification to the body of Christ that's never been seen before now. I pray for a fresh coming together as a living organism, an army that we are called to be for God's glory. This is an application plan for the aligning of the Gifts of God properly, to function in them correctly, to use them timely as the Spirit leads.

"This message is a doorway to the next phase of the kingdom of God at work on earth as it is in heaven. We, the body, must go to the next level of operation to win the next territory that is ours. Just as the children of Israel had to stop going in cycles of old routines and leave the desert of irrelevant tradition to take the promised land by faith in God's word. So must we move on to love and unite, fighting as one body with a common enemy. We must go on past the fundamentals, moving on to the next phases to know and experience a deeper love of God to share it (Ephesians 3:17–19). The body of Christ must be one functioning as the salt of the world (Hebrews 5:11–6:3).

"The education system, for example, exposes the basic alphabet and numbers then there is a graduation from kindergarten, instead of year after year going over the same basics never building on that first exposure (wandering in a desert). The next phases to learning how to read, write, and count must be incorporated at some point in an education to have some type of progression. There has to be change and a constant exposure to new knowledge. The graduation of the twelfth grade should be after learning and knowing how to apply the basics in several different ways.

"So the Gifts of God are given to accomplish the will of God on the earth. Jesus is our example and he operated under them, functioned in and used them. We, as his body, now on earth are called to greater works (John 14:12). The greater works can be accomplished united in love and power from the Holy Spirit (Acts 1:8)."

Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Donna F. Gash's new book will engage and challenge readers as they consider the compelling points within.

Gash offers readers a sense of hope and encouragement that a true connection with God is possible through careful devotion.

Consumers can purchase "The Gifts, The Armor, The Body" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.

For additional information or inquiries about "The Gifts, The Armor, The Body," contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.



Media Contact

Christian Faith Publishing Media Department, Christian Faith Publishing, 8665540919, media@christianfaithpublishing.com

SOURCE Christian Faith Publishing