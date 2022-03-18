Author Joel Henderson's new book "The Book of Demra: A Life Saved--A Life Transformed" is a candid memoir of his life journey from heavy drug user to devoted father

SAN DIEGO, March 18, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- This is the story of Joel Henderson, a professor emeritus and father of three grown children who taught Public Affairs at San Diego State University for twenty-eight years until his retirement. After fifty-six years of silence and now approaching eighty-three years old, the adult conversation through mental telepathy, "throwing thoughts," between the author and his daughter when she was two months old is now made public. He has completed his new book "The Book of Demra: A Life Saved—A Life Transformed": a compelling account of his path toward professional success and personal redemption by adopting a life in service to his daughter.

The description of a unique series of true-life experiences of a man in the throngs of a life between desperation and exuberance points to the work of fate in providing his transformation. Living his selfish, hedonistic life, the birth of his daughter provides the path of his transformation. The doctors say his daughter should be institutionalized, that she would never know anything or be able to do anything. She communicates to him that his path is to be her arms, legs, voice, and shelter as her time on earth proceeds. He sees for the first time why he was put on earth and changes his life to provide her the help she requires.

The book describes his life in his desperate world of drugs, crime, and death and moves to his life after he is transformed. It shows his movement through the educational world until he completes his PhD and until he establishes his place as a professor in a California university. All the while, his daughter is still providing the direction, and in retrospect, he believes she is controlling the events that will provide her a place on earth. The description of these unique events and the adventures that are unveiled led down predetermined paths in a complicated life.

The events that are depicted, while they are happening, are just living life, but in retrospect, it is a pattern of events that make it appear that there is fate or predetermination that is the cause. Looking back, it seems that his daughter is moving him and those around her to satisfy her needs. This point of view is opposite of that generally seen where a person who is disabled is being helped by others. In this story, the person who is disabled is shown to be producing what she needs to survive on earth because it is clear where she came from was a different space. She has her spiritual being that is now being housed on earth, and she has to navigate earthly realities while preserving the spiritual presence that she brought to earth.

The true stories that provide the basis for showing directions of paths of lives are amazing and, at times, unbelievable, but they are true.

Published by Page Publishing, Joel Henderson's engrossing book is an inspiring true story of transformation and hope.

Readers who wish to experience this engaging work can purchase "The Book of Demra: A Life Saved—A Life Transformed" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.

For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.

About Page Publishing:

Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors' books, including distribution in the world's largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing understands that authors should be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page's accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at http://www.pagepublishing.com



Media Contact

Page Publishing Media Department, Page Publishing, 1-866-315-2708, media@pagepublishing.com

SOURCE Page Publishing