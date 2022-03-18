Gracie Allen Womack's newly released "Have Faith in God" is an engaging collection of faith-based poetry

MEADVILLE, Pa., March 18, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Have Faith in God": a heartfelt testimony of God's grace and promise to all. "Have Faith in God" is the creation of published author Gracie Allen Womack, a mother of three, and a grandmother to five grandchildren who served as a nurse for twenty years.

Womack shares, "Have Faith in God is a collection of Christian poems that were inspired by biblical texts, personal experiences, and the religious upbringing of the author.

"Her guiding principle can be found in Matthew 17:20 that references the faith of a mustard seed. The author hopes the collection will be an inspiration to all who read it."

Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Gracie Allen Womack's new book will inspire readers to reflect on their relationship with God.

Womack shares a personal testimony of faith within the pages of this encouraging arrangement of poetry.

Consumers can purchase "Have Faith in God" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.

For additional information or inquiries about "Have Faith in God," contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.

