Octavius K. Reynolds's newly released "How to Handle False Accusations" is a thoughtful discussion of what one can do when caught up in the rumor mill

MEADVILLE, Pa., March 18, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "How to Handle False Accusations: What to Do When Someone Spreads False Rumors About You!": a heartfelt exploration of how false accusations can affect one. "How to Handle False Accusations: What to Do When Someone Spreads False Rumors About You!" is the creation of published author Octavius K. Reynolds, who carries a Master of Science in Electrical Engineering, Bachelor of Science in Computer Information Science, and an Associate of Science in Electronics and Computer Engineering Technology.
Reynolds shares, "How should people handle rumors and accusations? When people wrong others, do those wronged find themselves wondering if anybody cares? When faced with trials of this particular kind, this book will help guide Christians through the process. Ecclesiastes tells us believers that there is a time for everything. When another Christian wrongs us, the first step is to acknowledge it and allow ourselves to feel the pain. Each chapter is equipped with a set of questions to help the reader work through their issues and to invoke some dialogue if the book is being used in a small-group Bible study setting. After we have felt our pain, we should bring it to the attention of those who wronged us. Let them know we have forgiven them by releasing our pain, anger, and/or bitterness and giving it to God so that we can truly be free to live the life God intended for us to live."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Octavius K. Reynolds's new book is useful on a personal level as well as being tailored for group discussion.
Reynolds shares personal stories and thoughtful insights in hopes of aiding others to live a life of peace.
Consumers can purchase "How to Handle False Accusations: What to Do When Someone Spreads False Rumors About You!" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about "How to Handle False Accusations: What to Do When Someone Spreads False Rumors About You!," contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Media Contact
Christian Faith Publishing Media Department, Christian Faith Publishing, 8665540919, media@christianfaithpublishing.com
SOURCE Christian Faith Publishing
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.