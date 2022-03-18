Octavius K. Reynolds's newly released "How to Handle False Accusations" is a thoughtful discussion of what one can do when caught up in the rumor mill

MEADVILLE, Pa., March 18, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "How to Handle False Accusations: What to Do When Someone Spreads False Rumors About You!": a heartfelt exploration of how false accusations can affect one. "How to Handle False Accusations: What to Do When Someone Spreads False Rumors About You!" is the creation of published author Octavius K. Reynolds, who carries a Master of Science in Electrical Engineering, Bachelor of Science in Computer Information Science, and an Associate of Science in Electronics and Computer Engineering Technology.

Reynolds shares, "How should people handle rumors and accusations? When people wrong others, do those wronged find themselves wondering if anybody cares? When faced with trials of this particular kind, this book will help guide Christians through the process. Ecclesiastes tells us believers that there is a time for everything. When another Christian wrongs us, the first step is to acknowledge it and allow ourselves to feel the pain. Each chapter is equipped with a set of questions to help the reader work through their issues and to invoke some dialogue if the book is being used in a small-group Bible study setting. After we have felt our pain, we should bring it to the attention of those who wronged us. Let them know we have forgiven them by releasing our pain, anger, and/or bitterness and giving it to God so that we can truly be free to live the life God intended for us to live."

Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Octavius K. Reynolds's new book is useful on a personal level as well as being tailored for group discussion.

Reynolds shares personal stories and thoughtful insights in hopes of aiding others to live a life of peace.

