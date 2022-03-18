Alethea Stauron's newly released "Ashes Remain: Book Two" is a compelling installment to the author's fascinating supernatural series

MEADVILLE, Pa., March 18, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Ashes Remain: Book Two": a fast-paced fantasy tale that finds danger lurking closer than expected. "Ashes Remain: Book Two" is the creation of published author Alethea Stauron, a former registered nurse who has enjoyed traveling the world with her loving husband.

Stauron shares, "Lucius has run into some hideous adversaries in his past, but nothing has prepared him for what his enemies have set him up against now.

"In an effort to contribute to society, Josephine sublets a room in her house to a seemingly harmless individual. The man claims to have been through catastrophic woes in life and reaching out for help one last time. Unbeknownst to Josephine, she is pulled directly into the choking plan of Lucius's enemies. Behind closed doors, the new tenant—Drake—is not as he appears, and Lucius is forced to watch Josephine endure trials beyond his protection. Without permission to erase the competition trying to sleaze its way between Lucius and Josephine, Lucius finds that there are ways of balancing the scales while he remains completely camouflaged. However, with every hurdle that Lucius completes, there's a new and more challenging obstacle with each intervening. The more Lucius intervenes, the more he guarantees his appointment to come face-to-face with Drake where rules might be bent and laws might be broken."

Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Alethea Stauron's new book is from the author's "Weapon of War" series.

Stauron continues to surprise and entertain within the pages of this compelling second novel.

