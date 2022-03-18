Alethea Stauron's newly released "Ashes Remain: Book Two" is a compelling installment to the author's fascinating supernatural series

MEADVILLE, Pa., March 18, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Ashes Remain: Book Two": a fast-paced fantasy tale that finds danger lurking closer than expected. "Ashes Remain: Book Two" is the creation of published author Alethea Stauron, a former registered nurse who has enjoyed traveling the world with her loving husband.
Stauron shares, "Lucius has run into some hideous adversaries in his past, but nothing has prepared him for what his enemies have set him up against now.
"In an effort to contribute to society, Josephine sublets a room in her house to a seemingly harmless individual. The man claims to have been through catastrophic woes in life and reaching out for help one last time. Unbeknownst to Josephine, she is pulled directly into the choking plan of Lucius's enemies. Behind closed doors, the new tenant—Drake—is not as he appears, and Lucius is forced to watch Josephine endure trials beyond his protection. Without permission to erase the competition trying to sleaze its way between Lucius and Josephine, Lucius finds that there are ways of balancing the scales while he remains completely camouflaged. However, with every hurdle that Lucius completes, there's a new and more challenging obstacle with each intervening. The more Lucius intervenes, the more he guarantees his appointment to come face-to-face with Drake where rules might be bent and laws might be broken."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Alethea Stauron's new book is from the author's "Weapon of War" series.
Stauron continues to surprise and entertain within the pages of this compelling second novel.
Consumers can purchase "Ashes Remain: Book Two" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about "Ashes Remain: Book Two," contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Media Contact
Christian Faith Publishing Media Department, Christian Faith Publishing, 8665540919, media@christianfaithpublishing.com
SOURCE Christian Faith Publishing
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.