Ellen Travers Roche's newly released "Timmy, Tina Marie, and the Cactus Plant" is a sweet tale of a loving grandmother and two special grandchildren

MEADVILLE, Pa., March 18, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Timmy, Tina Marie, and the Cactus Plant": an entertaining story of family bonds. "Timmy, Tina Marie, and the Cactus Plant" is the creation of published author Ellen Travers Roche, a wife and mother and new grandmother who previously served in the education field.

Roche shares, Timmy and Tina Marie love visiting Grandmother.

"But how will Timmy find Grandmother's condo if the cactus plant is not in the window?"

Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Ellen Travers Roche's new book will delight and entertain young readers as they race to discover what will become of Timmy.

Roche shares a fun-filled story that pairs an enjoyable narrative with vibrant imagery.

