Nick Kearin's newly released "Life on the Rocks: A Story of Hope, Redemption, and Pathological Optimism" inspires how to thrive in life despite what stands in your way

MEADVILLE, Pa., March 18, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Life on the Rocks: A Story of Hope, Redemption, and Pathological Optimism": an engaging look into the author's battle for answers. "Life on the Rocks: A Story of Hope, Redemption, and Pathological Optimism" is the creation of published author Nick Kearin, who spends most of his time in the high-tech medical device world; but his heart is at home in Camarillo, California, with his wife of twenty-six years and their four kids.

Kearin shares, "Life on the Rocks is a story of triumph and tragedy, of failure and fortune, and of despair and delight. This extraordinary journey follows a man into the darkest depths, where only God can pull him out with a healing that is so complete that it not only transforms his life but the lives of those who love him. Whether your cross is the bad hand you were dealt, or self-induced, this memoir will give you hope, faith, and a pathological optimism that there is light at the end of the tunnel. This handbook for life blends clever stories with tear-jerking reality and will inspire you that it is never too late to snatch victory from the jaws of defeat."

Kearin's story is one of hope, grit and determination that will leave readers with an encouraged sense of positivity and possibility. Kearin's battle with a rare eye-opening syndrome plunged him into depths of despair until a miraculous discovery of a diagnosis is revealed.

Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Nick Kearin's new book will pull at the heartstrings and likely draw a laugh or two as he shares what life was like prior to being diagnosed, and his subsequent, unfettered commitment to squeeze every ounce out of life.

