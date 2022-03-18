Nick Kearin's newly released "Life on the Rocks: A Story of Hope, Redemption, and Pathological Optimism" inspires how to thrive in life despite what stands in your way

MEADVILLE, Pa., March 18, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Life on the Rocks: A Story of Hope, Redemption, and Pathological Optimism": an engaging look into the author's battle for answers. "Life on the Rocks: A Story of Hope, Redemption, and Pathological Optimism" is the creation of published author Nick Kearin, who spends most of his time in the high-tech medical device world; but his heart is at home in Camarillo, California, with his wife of twenty-six years and their four kids.
Kearin shares, "Life on the Rocks is a story of triumph and tragedy, of failure and fortune, and of despair and delight. This extraordinary journey follows a man into the darkest depths, where only God can pull him out with a healing that is so complete that it not only transforms his life but the lives of those who love him. Whether your cross is the bad hand you were dealt, or self-induced, this memoir will give you hope, faith, and a pathological optimism that there is light at the end of the tunnel. This handbook for life blends clever stories with tear-jerking reality and will inspire you that it is never too late to snatch victory from the jaws of defeat."
Kearin's story is one of hope, grit and determination that will leave readers with an encouraged sense of positivity and possibility. Kearin's battle with a rare eye-opening syndrome plunged him into depths of despair until a miraculous discovery of a diagnosis is revealed.
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Nick Kearin's new book will pull at the heartstrings and likely draw a laugh or two as he shares what life was like prior to being diagnosed, and his subsequent, unfettered commitment to squeeze every ounce out of life.
Consumers can purchase "Life on the Rocks: A Story of Hope, Redemption, and Pathological Optimism" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about "Life on the Rocks: A Story of Hope, Redemption, and Pathological Optimism," contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Media Contact
Christian Faith Publishing Media Department, Christian Faith Publishing, 8665540919, media@christianfaithpublishing.com
SOURCE Christian Faith Publishing
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.