William Duffin's newly released "My Gift From God" is an engaging collection of faith-based reflections with encouraging messages

MEADVILLE, Pa., March 18, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "My Gift From God": a heartfelt testament to the author's faith. "My Gift From God" is the creation of published author William Duffin.

Duffin shares, "The title of the book, as you know, is My Gift from God. The idea for the cover page came to me because God was so gracious to me, giving me the gift to write these poems that are in this book. As you look at the cover, you will see God's hand in a robe, coming out of a cloud and handing me a book. This illustrates how God gave me this gift. If it wasn't for him sitting me down and getting my head straight, I never would have known that I could accomplish what I did.

"Also, on the cover is a burning bush. This represents the message that God is talking to us and telling us to clean up our ways of thinking, as he did with Moses when he talked to him. The dove represents the Spirit of God, which we can all have in our lives if we just give him our whole heart.

"I know that it was God who made this all possible, and I thank him every day for how he's changed my life. I hope that this has given you an idea of where this cover page came from. It's basically me just giving back to God what he has given me all my life, and that is love. I hope that you all will enjoy this book as much as I enjoyed writing it. God bless you all."

Published by Christian Faith Publishing, William Duffin's new book will excite a renewed sense of connection with the Spirit of God.

Duffin shares in hopes of bringing others closer to God so that they too can experience the joy of a dedicated life.

Consumers can purchase "My Gift From God" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.

For additional information or inquiries about "My Gift From God," contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.

Media Contact

Christian Faith Publishing Media Department, Christian Faith Publishing, 8665540919, media@christianfaithpublishing.com

SOURCE Christian Faith Publishing