Leslie Colburn's newly released "Our Goodnight Prayer" is a sweet bedtime tale with an important message of faith for young readers

MEADVILLE, Pa., March 18, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Our Goodnight Prayer": a lovely tale of faith and love. "Our Goodnight Prayer" is the creation of published author Leslie Colburn, a loving wife and mother who resides in Wyoming. Colburn is the founder of Cross My Heart Books, a series that inspires one to shine bright and scatter hope and joy.

Colburn shares, "Written in rhyme, this goodnight book is the perfect prayer to read together every time you tuck your child in. Watch the love on your child's face as you thank God for the gift they are to you and watch them drift off to sleep knowing how very much you love them as you whisper a soft Amen."

Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Leslie Colburn's new book will ignite a love of God in the hearts and minds of readers of any age.

Colburn shares a charming story in hopes of empowering young believers in their faith and to empower them in their place as a child of God.

Consumers can purchase "Our Goodnight Prayer" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.

