Kathy Ilene Jensen's newly released "Alton: A Most Remarkable Man" is a compelling memoir of a beloved brother

MEADVILLE, Pa., March 18, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Alton: A Most Remarkable Man": a thoughtful look into a unique and inspiring life. "Alton: A Most Remarkable Man" is the creation of published author Kathy Ilene Jensen.

Jensen shares, "This is the story of a very courageous man, my brother, Alton.

"Courage has many faces, but none more unique than that of this man, Al. He faced each day with courage, hope, and profound faith that everything would be fine even in the midst of some of the most horrific experiences a person could imagine.

"A vital, good looking young man of twenty-one, in a brief moment of fun, accidentally set himself a course for life that would last forty-one years, and that ultimately changed him into "a patchwork of body parts" but made him the most remarkable man I would ever know."

Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Kathy Ilene Jensen's new book shares a personal reflection on the life of Alton Tennant.

Through miraculous recoveries and unbelievable circumstance, the story of Alton Tennant's life unfolds for the enjoyment and inspiration of readers everywhere.

