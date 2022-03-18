Kathy Ilene Jensen's newly released "Alton: A Most Remarkable Man" is a compelling memoir of a beloved brother

MEADVILLE, Pa., March 18, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Alton: A Most Remarkable Man": a thoughtful look into a unique and inspiring life. "Alton: A Most Remarkable Man" is the creation of published author Kathy Ilene Jensen.
Jensen shares, "This is the story of a very courageous man, my brother, Alton.
"Courage has many faces, but none more unique than that of this man, Al. He faced each day with courage, hope, and profound faith that everything would be fine even in the midst of some of the most horrific experiences a person could imagine.
"A vital, good looking young man of twenty-one, in a brief moment of fun, accidentally set himself a course for life that would last forty-one years, and that ultimately changed him into "a patchwork of body parts" but made him the most remarkable man I would ever know."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Kathy Ilene Jensen's new book shares a personal reflection on the life of Alton Tennant.
Through miraculous recoveries and unbelievable circumstance, the story of Alton Tennant's life unfolds for the enjoyment and inspiration of readers everywhere.
Consumers can purchase v"Alton: A Most Remarkable Man" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about "Alton: A Most Remarkable Man," contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Media Contact
Christian Faith Publishing Media Department, Christian Faith Publishing, 8665540919, media@christianfaithpublishing.com
SOURCE Christian Faith Publishing
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.