Innocent Msemburi's newly released "The Magnificence of God's Light" is a creative and engaging inspirational work

MEADVILLE, Pa., March 18, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "The Magnificence of God's Light": a potent reminder of God's love and promise. "The Magnificence of God's Light" is the creation of published author Innocent Msemburi, a loving husband and father who holds a bachelor's degree in finance and is an accomplished financial analyst.
Msemburi shares, "Dynamites come in small packages. What you behold is a Spirit-filled, power-packed, and meaningful book with great precision in scripture reference that enhances understanding. This book is filled with deep inspiration from God's Word that reveals the magnificence of God's Light as viewed from the characteristics of light.
"Light reflects, and since we are created in God's image, we should reflect God's Light. Light shines. That means we have to shine His light just like a star, being the best at what we do through His strength. Light refracts. This points to the highest level of wisdom of God's Light where we can see things above the ordinary and embrace a 360-degree thinking capacity. Light illuminates, indicative of where any form of darkness is exposed by the power of God's Light. This is where we rise above all life's challenges and purposefully live in victory every day. God's Light is much more powerful than any form of evil or darkness."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Innocent Msemburi's new book offers a unique perspective of one's understanding of light and God's Word.
Msemburi shares in hopes of empowering others to live in the light and turn from the dangers of worldly influences.
Consumers can purchase "The Magnificence of God's Light" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about "The Magnificence of God's Light," contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Media Contact
Christian Faith Publishing Media Department, Christian Faith Publishing, 8665540919, media@christianfaithpublishing.com
SOURCE Christian Faith Publishing
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.