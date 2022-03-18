Innocent Msemburi's newly released "The Magnificence of God's Light" is a creative and engaging inspirational work

MEADVILLE, Pa., March 18, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "The Magnificence of God's Light": a potent reminder of God's love and promise. "The Magnificence of God's Light" is the creation of published author Innocent Msemburi, a loving husband and father who holds a bachelor's degree in finance and is an accomplished financial analyst.

Msemburi shares, "Dynamites come in small packages. What you behold is a Spirit-filled, power-packed, and meaningful book with great precision in scripture reference that enhances understanding. This book is filled with deep inspiration from God's Word that reveals the magnificence of God's Light as viewed from the characteristics of light.

"Light reflects, and since we are created in God's image, we should reflect God's Light. Light shines. That means we have to shine His light just like a star, being the best at what we do through His strength. Light refracts. This points to the highest level of wisdom of God's Light where we can see things above the ordinary and embrace a 360-degree thinking capacity. Light illuminates, indicative of where any form of darkness is exposed by the power of God's Light. This is where we rise above all life's challenges and purposefully live in victory every day. God's Light is much more powerful than any form of evil or darkness."

Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Innocent Msemburi's new book offers a unique perspective of one's understanding of light and God's Word.

Msemburi shares in hopes of empowering others to live in the light and turn from the dangers of worldly influences.

Consumers can purchase "The Magnificence of God's Light" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.

For additional information or inquiries about "The Magnificence of God's Light," contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.

